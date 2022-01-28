Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

Ukraine, Russia standoff: Arizona Air Force base could deploy US troops if Moscow launches attack

Military installations in North Carolina, Texas and Ohio among others on heightened preparedness

Associated Press
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, is one of several military installations the Department of Defense has identified as having troops that could be deployed if Russian forces invade Ukraine

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby made the announcement during a news conference Thursday in Washington. 

Some units from Davis-Monthan are among the 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness for deployment should Russia invade Ukraine. 

A woman walks past the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.

A woman walks past the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

RESIDENTS OF ‘LITTLE ODESSA’ NEIGHBORHOOD WORRY ABOUT WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE 

Other military installations with units put on heightened preparedness include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Robins Air Force Base, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. 

Kirby said the units include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and combat formations. 

Department of Defense officials said they are monitoring the buildup of forces in the western part of Russia and in Belarus. 

