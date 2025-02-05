Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza Strip in Middle East shakeup and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. US to 'take over' the Gaza Strip.

2. Trump's Super Bowl decision faces criticism.

3. Army recruiting under Trump shatters records.

MAJOR HEADLINES

POP THE CORN – President Trump's stunned reaction to Biden's Hollywood cash grab. Continue reading …

‘WILL NOT TOLERATE’ – Trump's DOJ looking into Dem sheriff who let dangerous illegal immigrant walk free.’ Continue reading …

CONTAGION CONCERN – First US case of potentially deadly virus discovered in small southern town. Continue reading …

COLLATERAL DAMAGE – How the Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud impacts Ryan Reynolds' Hollywood image. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'ON NOTICE' – Trump puts Columbia, UC Berkeley, other higher education institutions on notice. Continue reading …

TRUMP'S TEAM – GOP-led Senate confirming nominees at impressive pace despite Dems' delay tactics. Continue reading …

'VERY CONCERNING' – Moms for Liberty co-founder says Congress' latest bill to protect kids online has serious loophole. Continue reading …

'SWINDLED' – New House GOP internal memo rips Dem USAID uproar. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MIXED FEELINGS – Top education leaders react to President Donald Trump’s education executive orders. Continue reading …

CLEANING HOUSE – USAID employee tells how staffers scrambled to remove Pride flags once they knew ‘DOGE was in the building.’ Continue reading …

'UNEXPECTED ATTENTION' – College student at the center of NY Magazine hit piece speaks out. Continue reading …

'POTENT' WEAPON – White House advisor explains how Trump's 'channeling' a former GOP president for the ‘golden age.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO – Renewed maximum pressure on Iran will reshape Middle East. Continue reading …

PATRICK BRENNER – Trump can delete Elizabeth Warren’s failed experiment once and for all. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'TRAGIC SITUATION' – Ohio warehouse shooting suspect at large after 1 killed, 5 injured: police. Continue reading …

LEGEND LOST – World Series champion player, coach dead. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on aviation achievements, Super Bowl spreads and romantic reunions. Take the quiz here …

ARE YOU READY FOR IT? – Chiefs dynasty timeline: How lovable losers became an evil empire. Continue reading …

'INCREDIBLE JOB' – MAHA mom says RFK Jr. is 'waking everybody' up to America's foods. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – Stunned president learns of Biden’s Hollywood move. See video …

GREGORY LYAKHOV – High school Trump supporter describes fear of 'repercussions' for voicing opinions. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.