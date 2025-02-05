'Active shooter situation' at Ohio manufacturing plant leaves 1 dead, 5 injured: police

One person is dead and several others are wounded after a shooting at a cosmetic manufacturing plant in Ohio, according to local police.

The city of New Albany, Ohio, posted on its website that police responded to an "active shooter situation" at the KDC/One manufacturing plant just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The facility produces "value-added solutions to many of the world's leading brands in the beauty, personal care, and home care categories," according to the plant's website.

USPS WORKER SHOT DEAD AT TEXAS FACILITY, CO-WORKER ARRESTED

Details on the incident were limited, but the city confirmed one person was killed and five others were taken to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified by authorities and is in the process of being taken into custody, police said.

TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 KILLED, 1 WOUNDED, TEEN GUNMAN DEAD OF SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT: POLICE

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said he cannot say if the suspect was an employee at the plant or not, and that it appears to have been a "targeted attack" without a motive, at the moment.

Jones also said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An update posted to the city website at around 2:30 a.m. said officers were finishing evacuating employees from the building. Jones said approximately 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building.

The investigation remains in its beginning stages, and authorities ask for anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to call them at 614-855-1234.

Fox News Digital has reached out to KDC/One for comment.