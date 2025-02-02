Trump can delete Elizabeth Warren’s failed experiment once and for all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rohit Chopra’s departure as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) should not merely mark the end of his tenure but the beginning of the end for the CFPB itself.

Under Chopra’s leadership, the CFPB has gone from an overzealous regulatory body to an outright rogue agency, expanding its reach beyond financial services into digital marketplaces, crippling businesses with unjustified fines, and making financial products more expensive for everyday Americans.

Now, with a new administration in office, President Donald Trump has a unique opportunity: appoint a CFPB director who will gut the agency from the inside and prepare it for a well-deserved abolition.

The CFPB, a creation of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, was initially sold as a watchdog for consumer interests. In reality, it has evolved into an unchecked behemoth that stifles competition, raises consumer costs, and meddles in industries far beyond its intended scope.

WHO’S PROTECTING CONSUMERS FROM THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU?

Under Chopra, the CFPB has aggressively expanded its regulatory footprint, targeting comparison shopping websites, gig economy platforms and even video game currencies. It has sought to regulate financial transactions on platforms like Expedia and Care.com, ensnaring ordinary consumers in regulatory capture.

The Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling upholding the CFPB’s funding structure emboldened Chopra to escalate the agency’s crusade against financial institutions and fintech companies. But the ruling didn’t endorse the agency’s wisdom or legitimacy. Congress created the CFPB, and Congress – or, better yet, a motivated Trump administration – can dismantle it.

The CFPB’s regulatory philosophy under Chopra has been punishment, not protection. The agency has levied billions in fines and penalties against financial institutions, but these fines don’t protect consumers – they punish them. When banks are hit with massive penalties, they don’t simply absorb the loss; they pass the cost onto their customers.

TRUMP FIRES 17 GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS AT VARIOUS FEDERAL AGENCIES

This means higher checking account maintenance fees, reduced credit card rewards and benefits, and fewer low-cost lending options for middle-class and low-income Americans. The irony is glaring: a philosophy that claims to protect consumers is, in reality, making financial products less accessible and more expensive for those it purports to help.

Elon Musk, who has been working with Trump on streamlining the federal government, put it bluntly: "Delete CFPB." Musk’s call for abolition is more than just a tweet – it’s a recognition of the damage this unaccountable agency is doing to innovation, financial markets, and consumer choice.

The CFPB’s recent attempt to expand oversight of Big Tech’s payment platforms, including Musk’s X Payments, was a glaring example of its mission creep. While initially designed to oversee financial products, the agency under Chopra increasingly sought to police non-financial businesses, threatening to strangle competition and restrict consumer access to innovative financial tools.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

While complete elimination of the CFPB will require congressional action, Trump can neutralize the agency from within by appointing a director committed to rolling back its power.

A new CFPB head should immediately halt enforcement actions that increase consumer costs, eliminate unnecessary regulations and burdens on financial institutions, shrink the agency’s budget and workforce, and redirect focus to consumer education rather than punitive measures. If Congress refuses to act, a Trump-appointed director can at least unilaterally leverage the agency’s unique funding mechanism to render the agency toothless, forcing it into irrelevance.

The CFPB is not a long-standing pillar of American governance, but a failed experiment of Elizabeth Warren’s progressive regulatory vision. Its unchecked authority, lack of congressional oversight, and hostility toward financial markets make it a danger to businesses and consumers. Chopra’s departure is the perfect moment for a strategic realignment of financial oversight in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump and congressional Republicans must seize this opportunity. The CFPB is doing more harm than good, and its dissolution is not just a policy preference but an economic necessity. American consumers deserve financial freedom, not bureaucratic interference.

It’s time to delete the CFPB once and for all.