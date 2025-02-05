Expand / Collapse search
Politics

GOP-led Senate confirming president's nominees at faster pace than Biden admin, first Trump term

The Biden administration and Trump's first term only had six nominees confirmed by Feb. 4, while the current administration has 11

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
John Fetterman says he approaches Senate confirmations with an ‘open mind' Video

John Fetterman says he approaches Senate confirmations with an ‘open mind'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., discusses President Donald Trump’s remaining Cabinet nominees and border security policies on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

Despite Democrats' attempts to slow down the process to approve President Donald Trump's picks for various administration positions, the Republican-led Senate is confirming nominees at a record pace.

The Senate Republicans Communication Center reported on Tuesday that under the leadership of Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., confirmations are moving quicker than they did during the Biden administration and Trump's first term.

As of Feb. 4, the previous two administrations – former President Joe Biden's and Trump's first term – only had six nominees confirmed, while the current administration has 11 positions officially filled.

WE NEED TO GET THE TRUMP NOMINEES ACROSS THE FINISH LINE: SEN. ROGER MARSHALL

Left: Donald Trump; Right: Sen. John Thune

Under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., President Donald Trump's nominees are being confirmed quicker than they were during his first term and during President Joe Biden's administration. (Left: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Right: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Trump's pick for attorney general in Pam Bondi was confirmed, as was Doug Collins for secretary of veterans affairs.

Tulsi Gabbard, selected for director of national intelligence, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., chosen to lead the department of health and human services, are next up for their confirmation votes after making it out of committee hearings on Tuesday.

After Gabbard and RFK Jr., nine more nominees await confirmation.

chart showing pace of nominees confirmed

President Donald Trump's nominees for his positions in his second term are shaping up quicker than his first term and former President Joe Biden's. (Senate Republicans Communication Center/X)

TRUMP ANNOUNCES NEW PICKS INCLUDING DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE CIA, CHIEF PENTAGON SPOKESMAN

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., shared a roundup on X of where confirmations stand as of Tuesday night.

A handful of Republican senators chimed in on the pace and promised to keep it up until all nominees are confirmed.

".@SenateGOP is delivering results. Despite Democrat obstruction, we're confirming @POTUS' nominees at a strong pace—faster than in the Biden admin or first Trump admin. I’ll keep fighting to confirm President Trump’s team," Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., wrote on X.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mon., said the chamber is "ahead of schedule and not slowing down."

Doug Collins, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, is sworn in during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing

Former U.S. representative and war veteran Doug Collins, Trump's pick for Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, was confirmed on Feb. 4 by a 77-23 vote. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The last administration to have all nominees quickly confirmed was former President George W. Bush, whose entire Cabinet was in place by Feb. 1, according to PresidentialTransition.org.

Trump's first term saw all picks confirmed by the end of April, a timeline similar to former President Barack Obama's, while Biden's Cabinet was filled by March 22.

