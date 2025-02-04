Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump learns Biden signed with major Hollywood talent agency: 'You've got to be kidding me'

Biden signed with Creative Artists Agency, which previously represented him from 2017-2020

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Trump withdraws from the U.N. Human Rights Council Video

Trump withdraws from the U.N. Human Rights Council

President Donald Trump signs more executive orders on national security live from the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump was stunned Tuesday to hear that his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, signed with a major Hollywood talent agency weeks after leaving the White House. 

Trump was speaking with reporters in the Oval Office after signing more executive orders when he was asked if he knew Biden had landed himself representation. 

"You've got to be kidding," Trump said while shaking his head after a reporter's question. "He signed with a talent agency?

Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday. He was surprised to learn former President Joe Biden had signed with a talent agency.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"I think he's got much bigger problems than that, but I wish him well," Trump added. 

Trump then said his administration "inherited a mess" from Biden's tenure in the White House. 

"This place is a mess," he said. "But it's quickly being solved, the problem. We're going to make America great again."

Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which previously represented him from 2017-2020, the agency said. 

photo of President Biden and reporters

President Joe Biden walks past reporters outside the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," CAA Co-chairman Richard Lovett said in a statement. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

During his previous stint with CAA, Biden released his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad," in 2017 and launched his "American Promise" speaking tour, which sold "more than 85,000 tickets nationwide," according to a CAA press release. 

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CAA also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

