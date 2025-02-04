College student at the center of NY Magazine hit piece on young conservatives speaks out

A New York Magazine article took aim at young conservatives, labeling the new generation of young Republicans as "The Cruel Kids’ Table."

One of the students at the center of the article spoke out on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday.

"They do call me a cruel kid. I wouldn't consider myself one, but thankfully, I've had a lot of people standing up for me on the Internet, people I know, and then also just people that have the same beliefs as me. So that's really helped me through this process," college student Anna Claire Howland said.

NY MAG ACCUSED OF CROPPING OUT BLACK ATTENDEES OF TRUMP INAUGURATION EVENT

New York Magazine writer Brock Colyar warned that a new generation of "casually cruel Trumpers" are "conquering Washington."

Colyar wrote an extensive report, "The Cruel Kids’ Table" about what it was like socializing with a new generation of young Republicans on the first night of President Donald Trump’s new presidency. "They are drinking, smoking, flirting, networking, but mostly congratulating one another on their big win," Colyar wrote.

One key distinction Colyar made in the piece was that this new generation of conservatives are not only different from their modern liberal opposition, but from older members of Trump’s base.

When asked why young people have turned towards Trump, Howland said it came down to the policies.

"I just agree with more of the policies. I think after doing my own research, that's the kind of direction I want our future to head in, our nation to head in. I stand on that side."

TRUMP BEGINS SECOND TERM IN STRONGER POSITION THAN THE FIRST: POLL

Influencers across the political spectrum responded to the report, arguing it speaks volumes about changing times in the new Trump era.

Howland said she has received a surge in "unexpected attention, positive and negative" since the article came out.

"I think nowadays things are super polarized. There's also a stigma with the media. If you lean one side, then you can't associate with the other in friendships and in romantic relationships. I've kind of seen that as I branched out from my hometown and met different people," she observed.

"But if you're with the right people, people with good character, it doesn't matter what side you lead on, they'll still associate with you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.