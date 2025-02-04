World Series champion Rich Dauer dead at 72

Rich Dauer, who was a key member of the Houston Astros World Series winning coaching staff, died earlier this week. He was 72.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Dauer's death on Monday. Dauer made his Major League debut with the Orioles in 1976 and spent the next decade as an infielder with the franchise.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer paid tribute to Dauer.

"My long time teammate Richie Dauer passes. Was part of the Oriole way, where you didn’t have to be a star to help the O’s win," Palmer wrote on social media. "Richie had an infectious personality that kept us loose, yet focused. Another reason I was so blessed to be an Oriole for life. RIP."

LEGENDARY NASCAR BROADCASTER BILL WEBER DEAD AT 67

Dauer served as the Astros first base coach when Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. He underwent emergency surgery following that season to address a blood clot in his brain. MLB.com reported in 2023 that he had recently had a significant stroke.

"Baseball has brought incredible people into my life. Loved him when he coached me and learned from him when he was on my staff in Houston," former Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "RIP, my friend. And thank you for being you."

Two-time MLB All-Star Alex Bregman took to Instagram on Monday to honor Dauer. "RIP my brother. We love you," Bregman wrote. "You will be missed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dauer homered to open the scoring in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series between the Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates. Baltimore ultimately suffered a 4-3 series defeat, but the Orioles returned to the World Series in 1983 and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dauer was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012. He was also part of the 2021 class for the College Baseball Hall of Fame. He helped Southern California win national titles in 1973 and 1974.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.