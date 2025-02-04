Expand / Collapse search
USAID employee says staffers hid pride flags, 'incriminating' books when DOGE arrived

Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk said USAID is 'beyond repair'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
USAID employee says office scrambled to remove 'Pride flags' and 'incriminating' books amid DOGE inspection Video

USAID employee says office scrambled to remove 'Pride flags' and 'incriminating' books amid DOGE inspection

A USAID contractor recalled how she and her fellow employees "took down our Pride flags" once they knew that the Department of Government Efficiency was visiting their office.

A USAID worker said Monday that office employees scrambled to hide anything "incriminating" when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) came knocking.

DOGE is not a government agency but has been tasked by the White House’s executive office with dismantling wasteful spending initiatives, and "special government employee" Elon Musk's most recent target is the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The billionaire has argued that the agency is "beyond repair" and said President Donald Trump agreed that USAID should be closed down. Musk moved to rapidly seize control of USAID and shut it down. 

ABC News reported on how DOGE showed up at USAID offices in Washington, D.C., late last week and demanded access, speaking to one employee who claimed to have seen it all play out.

USAID contractor Kristina Drye spoke to ABC News about the scramble to fix up the office when DOGE came knocking.

USAID contractor Kristina Drye spoke to ABC News about the scramble to fix up the office when DOGE came knocking. (ABC News)

RUBIO PAUSES FOREIGN AID FROM STATE DEPARTMENT AND USAID TO ENSURE IT PUTS ‘AMERICA FIRST’

"DOGE was in the building. We started -- we took down our Pride flags, we took down- I took out any books I felt would be incriminating," Kristina Drye, a speechwriter for USAID, said. "No one was talking. We heard they started taking transcripts automatically of all of our Google Meets." 

She added further, "They unplugged the news in the little kitchen galleys. It didn't feel good. And then Saturday, all of the websites went down. And then I lost complete access to my computer."

On Monday, the White House listed a variety of questionable and DEI-related projects USAID has contributed to.

Elon Musk and Trump

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

EXPERTS REVEAL HOW TRUMP CAN KEEP CAMPAIGN PLEDGE TO ELIMINATE DEPT OF EDUCATION: ‘SCALING DOWN ITS SIZE’

At the top of the list was a $1.5 million program slated to "advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities" and a $70,000 program for a "DEI musical" in Ireland.

Initiatives that supported LGBTQI programs were also flagged as an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds, including $32,000 for a "transgender comic book" in Peru.

USAID building

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters is seen on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fox News’ Catlin McFall contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.