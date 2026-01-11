Trump says Iran 'starting to' cross US red lines and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump says Iran 'starting to' cross US red lines

2. U-Haul truck drives through Iran protest crowd in Los Angeles

3. DHS releases new video in Minneapolis ICE shooting



MAJOR HEADLINES

COMBAT EVOLVED – US used sonic weapon on Venezuelan troops, report shared by Leavitt claims. Continue reading …

NOWHERE TO RUN – Ex-husband charged in Ohio dentist double murder to appear in court for possible extradition. Continue reading …

TRAGIC ENDING — Fatal plane crash claims popular singer and five others en route to performance. Continue reading …

HARD HATS, HARD QUESTIONS – Fed's Powell under criminal investigation tied to Fed HQ renovation. Continue reading …

COACH VS PLAYER – Eagles' Nick Sirianni restrained by security after heated exchange with AJ Brown. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CHILLY WARNING – Trump says Greenland's defense is 'two dog sleds' as he pushes for US acquisition. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY — US raid in Venezuela signals deterrence to adversaries, experts say. Continue reading …

'NO ONE DICTATES' – Cuban president warns that the country will defend itself ‘to the last drop of blood.’ Continue reading …

SECURITY SWEEP – Trump's motorcade route adjusted after 'suspicious object' found. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘SEE BS NEWS’ – Nikki Glaser criticizes CBS News network during Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Continue reading …

CUT THE CAMERAS – 'PBS News Weekend' airs final episode after Trump's public media spending cuts. Continue reading …

‘FACTUAL’ – Kristi Noem defends 'domestic terrorism' label for ICE shooting victim on CNN. Continue reading …

'INAPPROPRIATE' – Pritzker rejects ex-officer’s call to use Second Amendment rights to protect against ICE. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHLOE COLE – I was told I was a boy. Supreme Court must destroy lies that harm women like me. Continue reading …

SIMON HANKINSON – Refugee flood isn’t smart policy, it’s the gift that keeps on taking. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DEFENSE DOMINATION – Patriots crush Chargers in Wild Card defensive slugfest, secure first playoff win since 2018. Continue reading …

SERIOUS RISK – Recall of cheese products upgraded to highest danger level. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Hollywood hits and diamond discoveries. Take the quiz here …

‘EXTREMELY RARE’ – Archaeologists stunned by ancient skeleton showing man's survival after lion attack. Continue reading …

SIZE MATTERS – Giant bakery offering has jaws dropping. See video ...

WATCH

ELLIE COHANIM – Collapse of the Iranian regime would be no less historic than the fall of the Berlin Wall. See video …

SCOTT TURNER – Trump is taking bold steps to make homeownership affordable for Americans. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of the chaotic week in Washington, from federal agents firing shots in multiple incidents to rising Venezuela tensions. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

