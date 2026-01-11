Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump's motorcade route adjusted after Secret Service finds 'suspicious object' at Palm Beach airport

Secret Service discovered item during security sweep ahead of president's departure from Mar-a-Lago

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
A suspicious object discovered during a security sweep at Palm Beach International Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s departure from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday prompted the U.S. Secret Service to adjust the presidential motorcade route, the White House said.

The discovery did not disrupt Trump’s travel schedule, officials said, as agents evaluated the item and made security adjustments out of an abundance of caution.

"During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "A further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly."

Donald Trump waves from Air Force One

The Secret Service altered President Trump’s motorcade route after a suspicious object was discovered during a security sweep at Palm Beach International Airport. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The latest security concern follows a separate incident months earlier, when the U.S. Secret Service discovered a suspicious hunting stand positioned with a direct line of sight to where Trump exits Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport.

That find was made in October, when agents located the elevated stand but did not find anyone in the surrounding area.

President Trump's motorcade passes along Southern Boulevard as it returns to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

President Trump traveled from Palm Beach, Florida, back to Washington on Sunday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital at the time. "No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

A law enforcement source later told Fox News Digital the stand appeared to have been in place for "months" before it was discovered.

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump.

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

The hunting stand incident came just weeks after Ryan Routh was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Trump on his Palm Beach golf course, where prosecutors said he had established a sniper’s nest hidden in bushes along a fence line.

That case followed an earlier assassination attempt in which Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

