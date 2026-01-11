Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez dies in plane crash hours before scheduled performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yeison Jiménez, a 34-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter, died in a plane crash just hours before he was set to perform.

On Saturday, a plane crashed "in the sector between Paipa and Duitama," in Colombia, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics announced on X. Six people on the flight were killed, one of whom was Jiménez.

"With heavy hearts and a pain impossible to describe, the organization and team of Yeison Jiménez deeply regret to inform you of his passing," a statement translated from Spanish read from the musician's official Instagram account. "Today we say goodbye not only to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into hope for thousands of people. Yeison embodied perseverance, discipline, and love for his community. His voice and his example were born from hard work, and that is why they will forever mark the lives of those who followed and loved him."

According to the statement, Jiménez was traveling with five other members of his team including Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín and Weisman Mora, as well as Captain Fernando Torres.

"To all the fans, colleagues, media outlets, and everyone who has supported Yeison throughout his career and during these difficult times: thank you for every message, every prayer, and all the love you are sending," the statement continued. "We ask for your understanding and respect for the families’ grief and for the privacy we need today to say goodbye with the dignity and affection he deserves."

"Yeison may be gone physically, but his legacy lives on: in his songs, in his words, in his struggles, in his refusal to give up, and in the indelible mark he leaves on Colombian regional music and in the hearts of his people," the statement concluded. "His light will continue to shine every time someone sings one of his songs and remembers that it is possible to overcome adversity."

According to The Sun, the plane — which was believed to be owned by Jiménez's firm, YJ Company SAS — crashed moments after takeoff. Jiménez was reportedly traveling to Medellín to perform that night.

Jiménez had recently opened up about his premonition of dying in a plane crash.

"I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around. And when he arrived, he’d say, ‘Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in,'" Jimenez said in an interview with Colombian TV station Caracol.

"Those were the dreams. And in one of the dreams, I … dreamt that we had died and that we were on the news. And it was the third time I dreamt that. God gave me three signs, and I didn’t understand them, I didn’t get them," Jimenez said.