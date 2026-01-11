Eagles' Nick Sirianni, AJ Brown scream at each other on sideline during Wild Card Round vs 49ers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tension is always high during the NFL playoffs, but it spilled over between head coach and star wide receiver on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and receiver A.J. Brown were spotted on the FOX broadcast going face-to-face with each other on the sideline, to the point where team chief security officer "Big Dom" DiSandro had to get in the middle and break it up.

Sirianni was seen sprinting down his sideline at Lincoln Financial Field to yell at Brown to get off the field, but the veteran receiver clearly didn’t like what his head coach was saying and they got into it.

It appeared Sirianni was trying to tell Brown to get off the field to avoid a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty, where left tackle Jordan Mailata was also close to forcing laundry to hit the grass.

Words were exchanged, though it’s unknown exactly what was said. Brown continued to jaw at Sirianni, who was being directed away from his receiver by a staff member.

Everything cooled down afterward, with Sirianni even telling FOX’s Erin Andrews that’s just the way they are together sometimes.

Given Brown’s controversy all season, though, it’s hard for fans not to speculate about the situation.

Despite the Eagles’ success, winning the NFC East and earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, Brown’s production was a national topic throughout the regular season as the Eagles struggled to get things going.

Brown ultimately continued his 1,000-yard receiving streak (1,003) with his third straight seven-touchdown campaign.

But he made comments at multiple points during the season, seemingly voicing his frustration with the offense. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo also came under fire from the Eagles’ fan base, as the reigning Super Bowl champions weren’t performing as expected.

Brown finished the first half of this Wild Card Round contest with three catches for 25 yards.

