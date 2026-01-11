Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Nick Sirianni, AJ Brown scream at each other on sideline during Wild Card Round vs 49ers

Sirianni wanted Brown to get off the field faster, sparking an altercation where 'Big Dom' got involved

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Dallas Goedert rushes for touchdown, cutting Eagles' deficit vs. 49ers | NFL Highlights Video

Dallas Goedert rushes for touchdown, cutting Eagles' deficit vs. 49ers | NFL Highlights

Dallas Goedert rushed for a touchdown to cut the Philadelphia Eagles' deficit vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Tension is always high during the NFL playoffs, but it spilled over between head coach and star wide receiver on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and receiver A.J. Brown were spotted on the FOX broadcast going face-to-face with each other on the sideline, to the point where team chief security officer "Big Dom" DiSandro had to get in the middle and break it up.

Sirianni was seen sprinting down his sideline at Lincoln Financial Field to yell at Brown to get off the field, but the veteran receiver clearly didn’t like what his head coach was saying and they got into it.

Nick Sirianni yells on field

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play cisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It appeared Sirianni was trying to tell Brown to get off the field to avoid a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty, where left tackle Jordan Mailata was also close to forcing laundry to hit the grass.

Words were exchanged, though it’s unknown exactly what was said. Brown continued to jaw at Sirianni, who was being directed away from his receiver by a staff member.

JOSH ALLEN SCORES GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN AS BILLS TOPPLE JAGUARS IN WILD-CARD ROUND

Everything cooled down afterward, with Sirianni even telling FOX’s Erin Andrews that’s just the way they are together sometimes.

Given Brown’s controversy all season, though, it’s hard for fans not to speculate about the situation.

Nick Sirianni looks on field

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite the Eagles’ success, winning the NFC East and earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, Brown’s production was a national topic throughout the regular season as the Eagles struggled to get things going. 

Brown ultimately continued his 1,000-yard receiving streak (1,003) with his third straight seven-touchdown campaign.

But he made comments at multiple points during the season, seemingly voicing his frustration with the offense. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo also came under fire from the Eagles’ fan base, as the reigning Super Bowl champions weren’t performing as expected.

A.J. Brown looks on field

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown finished the first half of this Wild Card Round contest with three catches for 25 yards.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

