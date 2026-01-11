Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

U-Haul truck drives through Iran protest crowd in Los Angeles, one person struck and driver detained

One person treated at scene after incident during Los Angeles demonstration

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published | Updated
Video shows chaotic scene as U-Haul truck drives through LA protest Video

Video shows chaotic scene as U-Haul truck drives through LA protest

Social media video showed a U-Haul truck moving through a Los Angeles protest in support of anti-regime demonstrators in Iran. (Credit: @californiaslawyer / Ariel Rofeim)

One person was struck after a U-Haul truck drove through a crowd during a Los Angeles protest in support of anti-regime demonstrators in Iran, with the driver taken into custody, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday along Veteran Avenue near the Federal Building in the Westwood neighborhood, according to the the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"At approximately 1530 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building," LAPD said in a statement.

Police said the adult male driver has been detained pending further investigation.

CALIFORNIA MAN ACCUSED OF RAMMING CAR INTO LA CROWD IS CONVICTED FELON OUT ON PAROLE, POLICE SAY

A driver reportedly drove a U-Haul truck through a crowd during a Los Angeles demonstration in support of the Iranian people on Sunday.

One person was struck and treated at the scene after a U-Haul truck drove through a crowd. (KTTV)

"At this time, one person was confirmed struck by the vehicle (an adult male); however, no significant injuries have been reported," LAPD said. "A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual at the scene.  No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment."

Hundreds of people had gathered in the Westwood neighborhood as part of a march backing protesters in Iran, local outlet NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a U-Haul truck moving quickly through a dense crowd as people screamed. In one video, a person appeared to hang onto the side of the vehicle and bang on a window as it continued moving.

WASHINGTON POST CITES U-HAUL DATA IN CALIFORNIA EXODUS TO 'PRO-GROWTH' STATES, SAYS 'DECLINE IS A CHOICE'

Authorities investigate after truck appears to drive through LA protest Video

A banner displayed on the side of the truck read, in all capital letters, "NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH," along with another banner written in a foreign language.

Additional video appeared to show the driver being punched as several people tried to pull him from the large truck. The vehicle’s windows were also smashed, according to NBC4 Los Angeles.

Law enforcement has not yet released the driver's identity.

IRAN'S COLLAPSE OR SURVIVAL HINGES ON ONE CHOICE INSIDE THE REVOLUTIONARY GUARD

Protester holding sign in Tehran on Friday

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran, a masked demonstrator holds a picture of Iran's Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a protest in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)

The protest comes amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where demonstrations that began over economic grievances have spread nationwide, evolving into a direct challenge to Iran's clerical leadership. 

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports 583 people have been killed since unrest erupted in Iran two weeks ago.

Solidarity protests with Iranian demonstrators have also emerged in major European cities, including Paris and Berlin. A protest also took place outside the White House in Washington, D.C.

Fox New's Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
