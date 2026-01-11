Ex-husband charged in Ohio dentist double murder to appear in Illinois court for possible extradition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ex-husband of an Ohio dentist’s wife, killed in a double murder, is expected in an Illinois courtroom Monday afternoon as extradition proceedings are expected to begin.

Michael David McKee, 39, was arrested after allegedly killing a couple in Columbus, Ohio, police and court records show. Police responded to a home in Columbus' Weinland Park neighborhood around 10 a.m. Dec. 30 and found Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe , 39, both dead with gunshot wounds. McKee is Monique's ex-husband.

McKee was booked at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois just before noon Saturday, jail records show. He’s being charged with two counts of murder in Ohio in relation to Spencer and Monique's death.

Court records in Ohio show Monique filed for divorce in 2017 after getting married to McKee on August 22, 2015. McKee has lived in various states, including Virginia, Nevada and Illinois, since 2020, according to public records. McKee recently moved to Chicago, Illinois, and is a vascular surgeon in the Rockford, Illinois, area.

McKee is scheduled to appear in a Winnebago County (Illinois) court on Monday at 1:30 p.m., in what's expected to be related to his extradition to Ohio.

Charging documents indicate police were able to identify McKee by linking him to a car that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after the homicide. The car was then located in Rockford, Illinois, and police found evidence it belonged to McKee.

Prior to McKee's arrest, Columbus police released surveillance video showing a "person of interest" walking in the alley near the Tepes' house in the early morning hours of Dec. 30.

A man could be seen walking slowly in what appeared to be a dark coat and light-colored pants.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found dead on Dec. 30 at around 10:00 a.m., when a friend went to the couple's house and told a 911 operator that he could see a body inside.

"There's a body," the caller says. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead. He's laying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to see more than that."