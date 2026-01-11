Trump says Greenland's defense is 'two dog sleds' as he pushes for US acquisition of territory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said the U.S. must acquire Greenland — not lease it — arguing the Arctic territory lacks defenses and warning that Russia or China would move in if Washington does not act, a move he said is critical to U.S. and NATO security.

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump was asked about Greenland and whether the U.S. had made an offer to acquire the territory from Denmark.

"I haven’t done that. Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," he said. "Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.

"In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines, and China destroyers and submarines all over the place," Trump continued. "We’re not going to let that happen, and if it affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But, you know, they need us more than we need them, I will tell you that right now."

The president was also clear that his administration is not talking about leasing Greenland short term, but only about acquiring the Danish territory.

"If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that’s not going to happen when I'm president," Trump said.

The remarks followed renewed pushback from Greenland’s leadership, which rejected calls from Trump and members of his administration for the U.S. to take control of the island.

Several Trump administration officials have echoed the president’s position, arguing that Greenland’s strategic location makes U.S. control a national security imperative.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and four party leaders said Friday night that the island has no interest in becoming part of the U.S. or Denmark, according to The Associated Press.

Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory and longtime U.S. ally, has repeatedly dismissed Trump’s suggestions that the U.S. should acquire the island.

"We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders," the leaders said, adding that Greenland’s "future must be decided by the Greenlandic people."

The statement also criticized Washington’s rhetoric toward the island. "As Greenlandic party leaders, we would like to emphasize once again our wish that the United States’ contempt for our country ends," it said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned last week that Trump’s annexation comments could threaten NATO itself, saying any U.S. military action against a NATO ally would effectively end the alliance and the security framework that has existed since World War II.

"If the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops," Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster TV2.

Nielsen underscored that position the same day, writing in a Facebook post that Greenland is "not an object of superpower rhetoric."

