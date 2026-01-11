New video shows minutes leading up to deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New video footage shared Saturday shows the minutes that lead up to the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal agent, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS shared video on its X account that appeared to be three-and-a-half minutes of footage taken by a citizen from inside a nearby home showing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and multiple vehicles out in the residential street.

A car can be heard honking its horn repeatedly while someone can be heard continually blowing a whistle. At one point, the video pans over to what appears to be Renee Nicole Good’s Honda Pilot that is parked in the middle of the street.

"The media continues to fail the American people in their reporting on the events in Minneapolis," DHS claimed in the post. "New evidence shows that the anti-ICE agitator was STALKING and IMPEDING a law enforcement operation over the course of the morning."

DHS further criticized the media, writing: "The evidence speaks for itself. The legacy media has lost the trust of the American people."

The video was released three days after an ICE agent fatally shot Good as she allegedly drove a vehicle toward officers.

The circumstances that led to her death have ignited a firestorm of criticism of the Trump administration and ICE.

Federal officials have defended the ICE agent’s actions as self-defense and described the Minneapolis shooting as an act of "domestic terrorism," while Democratic leaders have rejected that characterization and sharply condemned the officer’s conduct.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.