US used sonic weapon on Venezuelan troops, report shared by Leavitt claims

A viral story from a man claiming to have witnessed the U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro states that the U.S. used sonic weapons during the mission to incapacitate opposing forces.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the eyewitness interview on X, encouraging her followers to read the statement. The witness in the interview claims to be a guard who was serving at the Caracas military base where the U.S. captured Maduro.

"We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation," the witness said. "The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react."

The witness then described watching roughly 20 U.S. soldiers deploy out of roughly eight helicopters over the base.

"They were technologically very advanced," the guard said. "They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before."

"We were hundreds, but we had no chance," he said. "They were shooting with such precision and speed; it felt like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute."

The witness then describes the U.S. deploying some sort of sonic weapon against Venezuelan forces.

"At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it," he said. "It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside."

"We all started bleeding from the nose," he added. "Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon — or whatever it was."

"Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us," the witness claimed. "We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital when asked whether Leavitt's sharing of the post constituted confirmation of its veracity. The Pentagon also did not immediately respond when asked if the U.S. deployed sonic or energy weapons in Venezuela.