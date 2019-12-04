Trump blasts witness list as impeachment hearings before House Judiciary Committee are set to begin

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Wednesday ...

Trump impeachment hearings before House Judiciary Committee to begin with scholars, no factual witnesses

The Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee will move to the forefront of President Trump’s impeachment inquiry Wednesday morning with a hearing featuring four legal scholars, but no fact witnesses.

In the same pillared room that hosted last month's House Intelligence Committee hearings, lawmakers will hear from Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, Harvard law professor and Bloomberg columnist Noah Feldman, University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt, and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. All are Democrat witnesses except for Turley -- a point that did not escape the president Tuesday evening as he noted a lack of fairness in the process.

"They get three constitutional lawyers ... and we get one," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London. "That's not sounding too good, and that's the way it is. We don't get a lawyer, we don't get any witnesses -- we want Biden, we want the son Hunter, where's Hunter? We want Schiff. We want to interview these people. Well, they said no. We can't do it." Click here for more on our top story.

The next phase in the impeachment inquiry of Trump comes as the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee late Tuesday voted to adopt and issue its scathing report on the findings from the panel's investigation, accusing the president of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race. The 13-9 party-line vote on the 300-page report was a necessary step before the document could be transferred to the House Judiciary Committee. Click here to read House Democrats' impeachment report.

Kamala Harris' 2020 exit leaves potentially all-white debate, causing angst among Dems

The sudden exit of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., from the 2020 presidential campaign is causing a panic among some within the Democratic Party over the remaining candidates who are participating in the upcoming debate, who are all white.

Despite qualifying for the December debate, Harris announced Tuesday that she was suspending her candidacy amid sinking poll numbers and fundraising. Her departure leaves only six candidates on the debate stage: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer. The other candidates of color -- tech businessman Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro -- have yet to meet both requirements set by the DNC to participate in the December debate.

The requirements include having at least 200,000 unique donors and reaching four percent in four DNC-approved polls or six percent in two DNC-approved early state polls. Click here for more.

Nine more women accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse dating back to 1985

Nine more women came forward Tuesday in a lawsuit that claims that they were sexually abused by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, with one accuser saying she was just 13 when the abuse began.

The lawsuit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan on Tuesday, alleges incidents of sexual abuse between 1985 and 2007. The accusers are listed as Jane Doe I through Jane Doe IX and their claim is against Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, the executors of Epstein's estate, which is valued at $577 million. Click here for more.



Trudeau, Johnson, Macron appear to mock Trump in surfaced video from NATO summit.

Kim Jong Un rides white horse through historic battlefields, experts see symbolism.

Devin Nunes sues CNN for $435M over 'false and defamatory' Ukraine story.

Oakland's rising homelessness crisis prompts DIY effort using large logs.



Melania Trump's Christmas tree exhibit compared to horror film by online critics.

The death of Sidney, Nebraska: How a hedge fund destroyed 'a good American town.'

Why Willie Nelson has stopped smoking weed.



United buying Airbus jets to replace older Boeing planes.

Chicago police blame Facebook for illegal gun, drug sales.

Billionaire mogul owner ordered to pay $58 million in sexual harassment suit.

Space race: The next trillion-dollar economy?



Tucker Carlson reflects on the end of Sen. Kamala Harris's 2020 bid, saying that her "totally synthetic" campaign is proof the media can "sell almost anything" for a little while.



