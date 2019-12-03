Willie Nelson has quit smoking weed

It’s like Michael Jordan retiring from the NBA. It’s like Donald Trump quitting Twitter. It’s like Lindsay Lohan forsaking drama.

Willie Nelson has quit weed.



WILLIE NELSON CANCELS TOUR DUE TO 'BREATHING PROBLEM,' BUT SAYS HE'LL BE BACK

The country icon — whose smoking habit was rivaled only by Snoop Dogg‘s — told KSAT TV, “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”

The 86-year-old added, “I don’t smoke anymore — [I] take better care of myself.”



Nelson has allegedly smoked weed on the roof of the White House, has credited the drug with saving his life, and his personal stash was so powerful that it inspired the Toby Keith song, “I’ll Never Smoke Weed With Willie Again.”

Neither, apparently, will anyone else.

