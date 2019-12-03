Melania Trump's Christmas tree exhibit compared to horror film by online critics

First lady Melania Trump’s White House Christmas tree display, which she debuted on Sunday, is on the receiving end of online mockery.

Some critics said the first lady’s “Spirit of America” video was reminiscent of a horror film, comparing some of its contents to the scary movie classic “The Shining.”

This comes after the two previous exhibits -- last year’s “blood red trees” and 2017’s hallway of "sticks" -- were also compared to horror flicks such as “The Blair Witch Project.”

“’The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse!” the first lady tweeted Sunday night. “I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!”

It didn’t take long, however, before critics on Twitter turned this year’s holiday presentation into the latest online meme.

“Melania has a real talent for imparting anything she touches with the warmth of ‘The Shining,’” one Twitter user posted.

Another user re-shared an image of Trump beside a Christmas tree with image stills from the scenes of “The Shining.”

“This remake of The Shining is the scariest one yet,” another person tweeted.

Another person commented, “This is like a cross between a Lexus December to Remember commercial and a trailer for The Shining."

“There is even a The Shining-like cameo from two random people dressed like either chefs or grand wizards,” they said in another tweet.

Others took issue with Trump associating “patriotism” with Christmas.

But not everyone saw fit to criticize or make fun of the first lady’s Christmas exhibit.

“Breathtaking, just beautiful. Thank you Melania & all the volunteers,” one person tweeted.

“Sooooo beautiful! Thank you and your staff for making The People's House so lovely this Christmas season,” another Twitter user commented.

“You are truly honored throughout this country...a picture of dignity and grace. Merry Christmas to you and your family!” another added.