Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump gets boost removing illegal immigrants.

2. Musk responds amid threatens to DOGE.

3. Search intensifies as plane vanishes.

MAJOR HEADLINES

'BOUTIQUE' PARTY – Fetterman says Democratic Party brand is 'toxic' thanks to constant ‘shaming and scolding.’ Continue reading …

'HIGHLY DANGEROUS' – Suspected Venezuelan gang members first to arrive at Gitmo. Continue reading …

FEELING THE FALLOUT – Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds could testify in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial. Continue reading …

FIERCE CRITICISM – Rep Crockett slammed for ‘misogynistic’ response to Trump executive order. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

HOT ON THE TRAIL – Sheriff launches bid for one of the most fiercely contested political battles of 2026. Continue reading …

‘DISTURBING’ – USAID whistleblower fumes at Biden-era agency funding DEI events all over the world. Continue reading …

HIGH STAKES – John Fetterman reveals how he'll vote on Trump's Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. nominations. Continue reading …

HEADING OVERSEAS – Rubio to visit Middle East for second trip as secretary of state after Trump suggests US takeover of Gaza. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'ARMOR UP' – School official urges blue state conservatives to ‘fight harder than ever before.’ Continue reading …

COSTLY CHOICE – Wholesale giant doled out hundreds of thousands in DEI-linked bonuses. Continue reading …

SANCTUARY STORM – AG Bondi blasts blue cities for choosing illegal aliens over the safety of their own citizens. Continue reading …

'I REFUSE...' – Dem lawmaker's shocking confession as she fears Trump's presidency. Continue reading …

OPINION

KATIE BRITT – Laken Riley Act was our first step in ending era of open borders – here's what's next. Continue reading …

MAX PRIMORAC – How USAID went woke and destroyed itself. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

EXCLUSIVE LOOK – Inside elite SWAT team's final sprint to secure New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl. Continue reading …

‘IT IS INSULTING’ – Referees union pushes back against ‘conspiracy theories.’ Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Where did Rubio call out 'rank insubordination'? What's the golden pager? Take the quiz here …

EATING RIGHT – Disease starts on your plate, cardiologist says — here's what to change. Continue reading …

CAN'T SIT HERE – Sisters hatch devious plan to block off plane's middle seat. See video …

WATCH

VICTORIA COATES – Trump expected to speak with Panamanian president amid feud over canal. See video …

DEREK MALTZ – DEA administrator vows to use 'all the tools' to fight back against cartels. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.