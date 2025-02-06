Michigan sheriff who took off helmet, marched with protesters in 2020, launches bid to replace Gov. Whitmer

A high-profile sheriff in Michigan announced his bid to run for governor, replacing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

First elected sheriff of Michigan's Genesee County in 2020, Chris Swanson’s announcement on Thursday marks his full leap into politics after speaking at the Democratic National Convention last August. The race is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested political battles of 2026.

Swanson first gained national attention in May 2020, just days after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against racial injustice. He famously took off his riot gear and marched alongside demonstrators after telling them: "I want to make this a parade, not a protest."

His bid comes as the Democratic Party seeks a new kind of candidate who can address top voter concerns such as immigration and public safety, issues Swanson plans to make central to his campaign.

Swanson formally announced his bid at Mott Community College, his alma mater, in Flint on Thursday night. He was joined by a packed house of more than 400 supporters from across the state.

"When there’s a challenge, we will solve it. When there’s a crisis, we will bring calm. When there’s an opportunity, we will seize it," Swanson said. "I believe everyone has value. Michigan has value. It’s why I’ve always tried to find ways to help and bring people together. I believe that together, we are tough enough to win for Michigan."

In entering the race, Swanson joins Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the Democratic primary, with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II mulling a potential bid. On the Republican side, Aric Nesbitt, the top GOP state Senate leader, has announced his candidacy. U.S. Rep. John James ais lso considered to be a potential contender. Detroit's once-Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan further shook up the race by entering as an independent.

Swanson has never won a race outside of Genesee County and he will be competing in the primary against Benson, who has won multiple statewide races and raised millions of dollars. Swanson remains largely unknown outside his county, which is about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

The sheriff's appeal as a non-traditional candidate could resonate in a battleground state like Michigan, where winning requires broad, cross-party support. In the 2024 election, Swanson was reelected with 65% of the vote in Genesee County — running nearly 14 percentage points ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Swanson's decision to remove his riot gear and march alongside protesters at a demonstration in Flint following Floyd's May 2020 death sparked national attention and praise from prominent Democrats, including Whitmer and former President Barack Obama.

He said this month that police had planned for a different response, but "as I was walking up, I thought, there's got to be a better way."

It also helped propel him to an appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, where he wore his sheriff's uniform and endorsed Harris in a brief speech.

The appearance was a rare show of law enforcement support for the then-vice president. Sheriffs in Michigan and across the country frequently aligned themselves with President Donald Trump during his tough-on-crime, anti-illegal immigration presidential campaign.

Swanson's background could boost his appeal in a general election, especially as immigration remains a top voter concern. However, he may face challenges in the Democratic primary, where some in the party have made calls to "defund the police" and reform law enforcement.

"It's time that we have a different type of candidate coming through the system, not just the next one up," said Swanson. "People, I think, are hungry for something new and fresh. Certainly the party is. And I'm that person."

Swanson’s gubernatorial bid was first announced in The Associated Press.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.