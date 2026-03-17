Florida high school student survives multiple injuries after Colorado spring break skiing disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida high school senior was looking forward to her graduation and starting college before severely injuring herself in a ski accident in Colorado that left her with broken ribs and head and spinal injuries.

Zoey McVoy was in Vail, Colorado, home to a massive ski resort, with a friend for spring break when she was involved in a serious accident while on the slopes Monday. The Boca Raton Tribune said McVoy was visiting the ski destination as the guest of a friend.

Among her injuries were shattered ribs, a brain bleed, internal bleeding, and a ruptured spleen, according to an online-fundraiser. She also sustained severe facial injuries, including fractures to her face and forehead that required surgical repair with titanium plates, as well as a shattered eye socket, the crowd-funding site states.

FAMILY SKI TRIP ENDS IN TRAGEDY AFTER BROTHER FINDS SISTER SWEPT AWAY BY UTAH AVALANCHE

"Instead of enjoying the final months of her senior year—prom, graduation, and preparing for college—Zoey is now facing a long and difficult road to recovery," it said.

McVoy is recovering at Denver Health Hospital, her mother, Ann McVoy, wrote on Facebook.

"We do have a long road ahead of us. We are trying hard to navigate this unique situation," she wrote. "I will say all the surgeries have been completed and we have had no serious complications. She is now in a healing and recovery type of situation."

In an update, the Saint Andrew's School senior said that the ski patrol and nurses at the local hospital initially thought her injuries weren't that serious.

"However, they quickly realized that it was something more serious and I had to be transported to another hospital through a helicopter," McVoy said. "When I arrived, the doctors immediately put me into surgery for my spleen, which had a grade 5 rupture and threatened my life. The doctors also discovered that 8 of my ribs were severely broken, causing me to bruise and puncture my lung and I also had a brain bleed and concussion."

TWO MEN DIE IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS AT PREMIER TAHOE-AREA SKI RESORT

Doctors eventually placed titanium plates in her ribs to put them back in place, she said. In the midst of that, doctors discovered 3 different bones in her skull were fractured and also required surgery.

All three surgeries went well, she said.

"I honestly don’t know what my return to school, graduation, college decisions, and my way of life will look like for the next several months," she wrote.

In November, Saint Andrews singled McVoy out for her work during a "Solutions in Medicine" course over the summer.

"A special shoutout to Zoey McVoy ’26, who shared how this course strengthened her passion for both medicine and law," the private school's Facebook post reads. "We’re proud of our students and excited to see how this innovative program continues to grow."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen attends Saint Andrews on an academic scholarship and was also a member of the school's varsity girls basketball team, according to the Tribune and school website.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the McVoy family and the high school.