Boston University staff member made social media post saying DOGE employees are wanted 'dead or alive'

An employee of Boston University said that staff working for the Department of Government Efficiency are "wanted for treason, dead or alive."

Jared May, who was listed online as an assistant media technician at Boston University, posted to the social media site Bluesky, a graphic that included pictures of several young men who allegedly work for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The graphic includes the text, "WANTED FOR TREASON, DEAD OR ALIVE."

DOGE, headed by Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Inc, seeks to streamline government efficiency and cut waste, a campaign promise that President Donald Trump ran on in the 2024 presidential election.

Along with the graphic, May wrote a caption that listed several names of the young men pictured.

In a statement to Boston.com, a university representative said, "We are aware of a post made by an employee on his personal social media account…. We do not comment on personnel matters. The views expressed do not reflect the values of Questrom School of Business."

May’s staff webpage at Boston University appears to have been removed.

Boston University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a response to an X post that included a screenshot of May’s Bluesky post calling for the deaths of DOGE staff, Musk responded, "Noted," and "He has committed a crime."

Fox News Digital reached out to DOGE on X for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

DOGE has been under heavy fire from Democratic critics as it targets government spending.

"An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government," a post on Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer's X account states, echoing remarks the lawmaker made during a press conference. "DOGE is not a real government agency. DOGE has no authority to make spending decisions. DOGE has no authority to shut programs down or to ignore federal law. DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Congress must take action to restore the rule of law."

Musk described the effort to slash government waste and bureaucracy as a one-time opportunity.

"Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters," he wrote in response to Schumer.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.

