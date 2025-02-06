Expand / Collapse search
Attorney General Pam Bondi vows to bring the DOJ back to its 'core function,' declares 'weaponization' over

Bondi was sworn in as the 87th attorney general earlier this week

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
Pam Bondi: Sanctuary cities are choosing illegal aliens over safety and security of their own citizens Video

Pam Bondi: Sanctuary cities are choosing illegal aliens over safety and security of their own citizens

Attorney General Pam Bondi discusses securing the southern border, lawsuits against Chicago and the state of Illinois, Super Bowl preparations and more on 'Hannity.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to end the "weaponization" of government, the "two-tiered" system of justice and crack down on states and officials who attempt to interfere with the enforcement of immigration law.

"We're going to get back to the core function of what our government, our law enforcement, was intended to do: prosecute violent criminals and get them off our streets," she said Thursday on "Hannity" in her first interview since being sworn in as the 87th United States attorney general.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago, and their respective leaders, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, for allegedly obstructing the federal government’s enforcement of immigration law.

ICE at a residence.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) knocks on the door of an alleged suspect during an ICE Raid in Chicago, Illinois. (Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Upon information and belief, the conduct of officials in Chicago and Illinois minimally enforcing — and oftentimes affirmatively thwarting — federal immigration laws over a period of years has resulted in countless criminals being released into Chicago who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States," the lawsuit read in part.

ICE CRACKDOWN SEES 7,400 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN 9 DAYS

Bondi said officials were "choosing illegal aliens over the safety and security of their own citizens and the men and women of law enforcement who are out there trying to protect their citizens."

"If you don't comply with federal law, you're going to be next," she said.

doj insignia

The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The lawsuit comes one day after Bondi signed a memorandum pausing all federal funding to sanctuary cities until a review has been completed.

She told Fox News host Sean Hannity the DOJ will work with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to make sure gang members and drug dealers who break the law are prosecuted. 

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FIRES MORE THAN A DOZEN KEY OFFICIALS ON FORMER SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH'S TEAM

The former Florida attorney general said the DOJ under President Donald Trump will be fair and integrity will be restored.

Donald Trump smiles in a navy suit and red tie

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Evan Vucci/AP)

"You know, you have to follow the ethical standards of being a prosecutor and you have to follow the law," Bondi explained. 

"Weaponization ends, and it ended the day that Donald Trump took office, and the American people saw that crystal clear because they elected him by a landslide." 

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.