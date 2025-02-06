Dem state lawmaker says she underwent 'voluntarily sterilization' to prevent pregnancy in 'Trump's America'

A Michigan Democratic state lawmaker said Wednesday she sterilized herself to prevent getting pregnant during President Donald Trump’s term in office.

"Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America," Michigan State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky said.

The lawmaker made the eye-popping remarks outside the Michigan State Capitol to a group of protesters gathered as part of the so-called 50501 movement, which held demonstrations across the country to voice their opposition to the Trump administration. The number 50501 refers to the group’s stated goal of holding 50 protests in 50 states on 1 day.

DEMS WHO LASHED OUT AT TRUMP FOR BEING 'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY' FLIP SCRIPT WITH LAST-MINUTE DELAY TACTICS

"I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate," Pohutsky said.

Since taking office, Trump has signed executive orders that ended the use of federal funds on abortions and terminated U.S. funding for abortions overseas by reinstating the Mexico City policy, as Republican presidents have done for decades.

The president, however, has not been as hardline on the issue as some pro-life activists would have liked, frequently saying during the campaign that the abortion issue should be decided by the states and ruling out a nation-wide ban.

TOP PRO-LIFE GROUPS REVEAL AGENDA FOR SECOND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AMID 'ABORTION FEARMONGERING'

Trump’s stated moderation on the issue does not seem to be enough to satisfy Pohutsky, who said she made the decision to self-sterilize because she was not confident she would continue to have access to birth control.

"If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future," she said.

The Democrat was widely mocked online after news of her decision broke. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, wrote "Natural selection. Darwin was right," in reference to her announcement in a post on X.

"The fact that so many conservative men take personal offense to a decision that I made with my husband about my health care and future just proves the point that we shouldn’t assume that right is secure," Pohutsky posted on X Thursday.

Multiple blue state lawmakers have come out to oppose Trump’s administration. California lawmakers approved $50 million in spending to combat the president’s administration Monday, after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a special session to "Trump-proof" the Golden State.

Chicago political leaders have encouraged residents to defy ICE as the agency attempts to deport criminal illegal migrants in their city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The actions coming from the White House are rooted in xenophobic, nativist and racist lies. We must hold the line and push back every single time — as we’ve done before," Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., said at a January event.