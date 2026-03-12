Ex-TV reporter allegedly turned roadside gunman, grilled victims on ethnicity before opening fire

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A former San Diego TV journalist is now accused of carrying out racially motivated shootings on a secluded mountain highway — allegedly questioning victims about their ethnicity before pulling the trigger.

San Diego County deputies arrested 46-year-old Ricardo Berron on Tuesday, March 10, at San Diego International Airport as he was preparing to leave for a vacation. Authorities said forensic evidence linked the former Univision and Telemundo reporter to two separate shootings on Palomar Mountain.

The first shooting occurred Oct. 6 along South Grade Road near the summit, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies responded after receiving a report that a man had been shot at while parked along the scenic roadside.

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The victim, identified by Fox 5 San Diego as Joseph, told the outlet the attack happened around 9:30 p.m. along Highway 76 as he sat in his car enjoying the view.

"I looked over my left shoulder and saw the silhouette of somebody holding a rifle at my head and wearing a hoodie," Joseph told the outlet.

Joseph said the gunman asked if he was Mexican before firing.

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"I raised my hands and asked him not to shoot," he recalled. "He asked me if I was Mexican. I responded yes. At that point, I saw him zero in on my head, and instinctively turned to the right. I heard the shot — it missed my face and caught my arm."

The bullet shattered his window and severely damaged his arm, according to Fox 5. Joseph told the outlet the impact sent him over the center console and that he could feel blood running down his face.

Despite his injuries, Joseph said he managed to start his car and flee.

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"I hit the gas — my car took off — and I heard a second shot. That second shot hit my rear passenger tire," he said.

Joseph was able to drive to a nearby home and call for help. Deputies and paramedics arrived about an hour later, and he was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where doctors were able to save his arm, Fox 5 reported.

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A second shooting occurred Feb. 23 in the same area. A man sitting inside his parked vehicle reported that a gunman walked up and fired once through the driver’s side window, narrowly missing him, officials said.

Authorities later executed a search warrant at Berron’s Chula Vista home, recovering a 9-millimeter handgun investigators believe was used in at least one of the shootings.

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Both victims were Hispanic, and officials said the suspect made statements about their ethnicity before opening fire. Prosecutors are seeking hate crime enhancements.

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Officials said they are not seeking any additional charges beyond those already announced.

When approached outside his home, Berron declined to comment and drove away without responding to questions, Fox 5 reported. His wife denied the allegations, telling reporters authorities have the wrong person.

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Berron, a husband and father of five, has since been released on bail and was scheduled to appear in court March 17.

Legal counsel for Berron could not be reached.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.