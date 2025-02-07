Crews searching for missing plane in Alaska carrying 10 people

Crews in rural Alaska are searching for a plane carrying 10 people that went missing on Thursday.

The Nome Fire department, National Guard and Coast Guard are currently responding to reports of a missing Bering Air caravan carrying 10 people.

The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost, according to the USCG.

Data from FlightRadar shows a Bering Air flight last reporting info at 3:16 p.m. over the Norton Sound.

PLANE CATCHES FIRE DURING TAKEOFF AT HOUSTON AIRPORT | FOX NEWS VIDEO

The USCG reports they have an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Kodiak to search for its last known position.

Members of the Nome Fire Department report they are conducting an active ground search but due to weather conditions there is limited visibility.

"We are currently doing an active ground search from Nome and from White Mountain and have as much up to date information on the event as possible. Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time," a statement from the fire department said.

CHILLING AUDIO REVEALS FINAL MOMENTS BEFORE PHILADELPHIA PLANE CRASH: ‘WE HAVE A LOST AIRCRAFT’

"We ask the public to please think of those who may be missing at this time, but due to weather and safety concerns please do not form individual search parties. Families are encouraged to seek support at Norton Sound Health Corporation," said the statement.

Norton Sound Health Corporation has said it is "ready to respond to a community medical emergency," but did not give any other details.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The missing plane comes after back-to-back fatal aviation incidents in the U.S. last week, including the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and a Learjet 55 medevac jet that crashed in Philadelphia, killing at least seven people.