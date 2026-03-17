Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Illegal Immigrants

23 arrested in failed panga illegal immigrant smuggling plot off California coast

The Panga-style vessel was stopped near San Diego as officials intercepted the boat, CBP says

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Virginia sanctuary policy slammed over criminal illegal immigrants Video

Virginia sanctuary policy slammed over criminal illegal immigrants

Fairfax parents and DHS criticize Virginia's sanctuary policy after an illegal immigrant, Israel Flores Ortiz, is charged with groping students. Gov. Spanberger faces scrutiny for ending ICE cooperation. Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn weighs in.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border authorities arrested 23 illegal immigrants over the weekend in a failed smuggling operation off the California coast. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) air and marine crews intercepted a panga-style vessel on Saturday just west of San Clemente Island, near San Diego, the agency said. 

When a crew intercepted the boat at around 1 p.m., they found 23 illegal immigrants on board.

ICE BUSTS HUMAN SMUGGLING RING THAT KIDNAPPED FAMILY, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED PREGNANT WOMAN

Images of illegal immigrants arrested in California and a CBP aerial images of agents next to a panga boat.

Authorities arrested 23 illegal immigrants off the California coast on Saturday who were found in a panga-style boat, officials said.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

They were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Diego. 

The illegal immigrants arrested appeared to be all men and women. 

In February 2025, the mayor of San Clemente, a coastal city just north of San Diego, told Fox News Digital about an uptick of panga boats that often came ashore to drop off illegal migrants who then disappeared inland.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT’S TWO DECADES OF UNLAWFUL VOTES EXPOSE THE REAL 'THREAT' TO DEMOCRACY: EXPERTS

US CBP sign in a building

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection building.  (Getty Images)

"We've had a large increase in the number of pangas that have come up on our beach," Steve Knoblock said at the time. "It happens, and nobody seems to notice. No one seems to capture it. There's no interdiction, and we've been having them with much greater frequency." 

In 2021, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned of increased sightings of pangas being used for smuggling in Southern California. The fishing boats are used by smugglers to transport migrants and illegal drugs, according to ICE. 

Coastal California mayor says city seeing uptick in migrants boats Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, ICE said around 90 migrants were caught along the coastline of Los Angeles County on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and in San Pedro, Long Beach, Malibu, Santa Catalina Island and Newport Beach in Orange County. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue