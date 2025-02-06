Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Trump's transgender athlete ban 'doesn't protect women,' faces intense backlash

Most Democrats have opted to remain silent in response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from women's and girls sports.

But one Democrat spoke out against it and was heavily criticized.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, spoke out against Trump's executive order in an X post Wednesday.

"On National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Trump is: - banning trans kids from playing sports - trying to cut Title IX women’s and girls’ athletics grants -removing references to women, female and equality on government websites," Crockett wrote. "LET ME BE CLEAR This. Doesn't. Protect. Women."

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Crockett's criticism of Trump drew fierce backlash from other X users.

"Nothing in your post is true. Transgender kids are not banned from playing sports - they just have to play on teams and in leagues where their sex matches the other athletes. Or they can form their own leagues. This was done to keep men from dominating women's sports by pretending to be women. AKA 'protecting women's sports.'" one user wrote.

"There were no Title IX grants cut. Any references to ‘women, female & equality’ removed from any .gov website were removed in the context of transgender/gender ideology."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

One user suggested Crockett's stance was misogynistic.

"Why do you care more about the feelings of some biological males over the rights and safety of women? There's a name for it when men are prioritized over women and given more rights. I was taught that's misogyny," the user wrote.

Another user pointed out that data suggests most Americans, including Democrats, oppose transgender inclusion in women's sports, and that factored into the 2024 election results.

"This absolutely protects women, and this is what the majority of the country voted for," the user wrote.

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shortly after November's election, a national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of "Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls' and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls' and women’s bathrooms" as important to them.

And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was "very important."

Crockett previously called her state and Florida "deplorable" during a December hearing on transgender athletes over conservative legislation by lawmakers in those states. Her comments came during a House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing to discuss proposed changes to Title IX by the Biden administration that would redefine sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

"When lawmakers like this are so far out of touch with what wom e n need, we see states pushing back," Crockett said of her Republican colleague , U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, who spoke before her. "At least states that will allow you to push back. I'm from the state of Texas, and, of course, they don't want you to ever have an opportunity to raise your voice in the state of Texas.

"In fact, Ms. Perry, I know your organization, the Heritage Foundation, loves Texas. Oh, they love Texas," she added. "They always sending us some nonsense bills that somehow set this country on the wrong trajectory. They send them to Texas. They send them to Florida. Every deplorable state that we can think about, they usually coming out of yall's think tank."