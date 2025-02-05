Expand / Collapse search
Trump's ICE crackdown could get boost in Florida with DeSantis' plan to deputize state patrol

Gov. DeSantis signed an agreement that could deputize Florida Highway Patrol troopers to perform functions of immigration officers

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses the political drama in his state over immigration on ‘Hannity.’

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed an agreement that could soon deputize Florida Highway Patrol officers to perform the functions of federal immigration officers, and the head of a union representing the majority of troopers has concerns about the decision. 

DeSantis held a series of discussions with law enforcement officials and Floridians affected by illegal immigration Jan. 29 about new legislation needed in the state to assist the Trump administration in countering illegal immigration, the governor's office said in a statement.

He signed a memorandum between the Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), giving troopers the authority to exercise immigration power.

"Governor DeSantis understands the role of law enforcement and wants to provide the strongest immigration law possible, empowering law enforcement to get to work and deport illegal aliens residing in the state," Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement with DeSantis' announcement.

DESANTIS SIGNALS VETO OF IMMIGRATION BILL PASSED BY FLORIDA GOP LAWMAKERS: 'FAILS TO MEET THE MOMENT'

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser

A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle (Sam Navarro/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Troopers are going to do what they're told to do. … We're going to become the tip of the spear," William Smith, president of the Florida Highway Patrol chapter of Florida’s Police Benevolent Association, told Fox News Digital. "But it would be nice to know that … we have additional funding."

The latest memorandum comes as DeSantis also criticized a new immigration reform bill passed by the Florida Legislature.

"The bill the Florida Legislature passed … fails to honor our promises to voters, fails to meet the moment and would actually weaken state immigration enforcement," the governor said at a press conference.

"We must have the strongest law in the nation on immigration enforcement that will guarantee state and local deportation assistance, end catch and release, eliminate magnets such as remittances and adopt supporting policies that will protect Floridians."

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS IN FLORIDA DEFY DESANTIS, SCRAPPING HIS SPECIAL SESSION AND CALLING THEIR OWN

DeSantis wants to mandate that counties and cities participate in the federal deportation program and pushed for the authority to suspend officials who do not comply. He also wanted to make it a state crime to enter the U.S. illegally and require that people show identification and their immigration status before sending money back home.

The legislature’s immigration priorities have included a mandatory death penalty for an illegal immigrant convicted of a capital offense, enhancing sentences for illegal immigrant gang members, expanding shared intelligence among law enforcement agencies, strengthening enforcement of public officials’ compliance with state law banning sanctuary jurisdictions and financial incentives for training law enforcement officers who help ICE task forces.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and DeSantis' office for comment.

CHINESE MIGRANTS FLOOD SOUTH FLORIDA VIA BOAT AS AUTHORITIES SEEK HELP WITH CUBAN SMUGGLERS

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"What's going on with the Legislature and the governor right now … we're almost caught in the middle," Smith said. "There's no additional funding to pay for those additional duties. … You know, it's easy to sign a piece of paper and say, 'we're going to have troopers do that now.' OK, well, are you going to pay me more money?"

Smith, who has served as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol for 41 years, stands by a need for immigration reform, but he believes the agency has already been underfunded for years and does not have enough money to operate. 

"Our concern moving forward is we need to increase our pay. … The troopers and the folks that do the job every day … they need to know that they can still put food on the table and be able to buy a house and raise some kids and things of that nature," he said. "Because, right now, a trooper at starting pay is a permanent apartment dweller."

In the upcoming 2025-2026 budget, Smith said, the department is asking the Legislature for $12.9 million to raise pay and hire more troopers, whose starting pay is about $54,000. He explained that for the agency to be fully funded, it will need about $27 million. 

SENATE DEMS TO JOIN REPUBLICANS TO ADVANCE ANTI-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BILL NAMED AFTER LAKEN RILEY

Mexican migrants being deported and sent back to Mexico

Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S. at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2025. (Felix Marquez/AP)

After DeSantis signed the memorandum, Smith disclosed that he was left with "more questions than answers."

"There hasn't been any guidance … from the governor's office about what our role will be, what the training will be," he said. "How many troopers does he want to assign to this?"

DOZENS OF ILLEGALS ARRESTED IN TRUMP’S HOME COUNTY IN FLORIDA

Smith said there are nearly 150 trooper vacancies on the highway patrol right now and that the governor wants to cut 25 trooper positions.

"It's like taking a step forward and two steps back," Smith added. 

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.