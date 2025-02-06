NFL referees union blasts theories claiming existence of Chiefs bias: 'It is insulting and preposterous'

While the Kansas City Chiefs continue preparations for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the back-to-back champions cannot seem to escape the chatter about NFL referees.

The debate on whether the Chiefs have benefited from favoritism from game officials has seemingly raged on for months. Earlier this week in New Orleans, the Super Bowl LIX host city, league Commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed claims that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Chiefs. Goodell described the allegations as "ridiculous."

"That’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously," Goodell said Monday. "It reflects a lot of the fans’ passion, and I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding."

The union representing NFL officials later released a statement thanking Goodell and called allegations that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Chiefs or any other team "insulting and preposterous."

"Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is 'ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on," Green said. "Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also shrugged off the idea that the franchise has gotten preferential treatment from referees, saying you "almost have to laugh at" the idea.

Coming back late and pulling off close wins seemed to have been a hallmark of the Chiefs' season. In the AFC championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills, controversy erupted shortly after referees ruled quarterback Josh Allen inches short of a crucial first down in the fourth quarter.

However, a deeper look at all the penalties involving Kansas City shows no signs of systematic bias. The Chiefs have been penalized for 120 more yards than their opponents in the regular season and playoffs since the start of the 2022 playoffs.

Green attempted to ease fans' concerns by saying referees are committed to "doing everything humanly possible" to get calls right.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes," Green said. "But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX's Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

