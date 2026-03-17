Man claiming CIA ties allegedly tries to slit commuter’s throat in unprovoked train attack

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An Illinois man is behind bars after authorities say he attempted to slash a commuter’s throat while claiming he was a CIA agent.

Zakir Ibrahim, 25, is charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in Chicago on Tuesday, March 3, according to CWB Chicago.

Authorities allege Ibrahim approached an Amtrak passenger at the city’s Union Station and held a knife to the victim’s nose before slashing at his throat, the outlet reported.

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In a detention filing obtained by the outlet, prosecutors said Ibrahim held a knife to the victim’s face, took a step back and began trying to slash the victim’s throat, "only narrowly missing the victim’s throat by less than an inch."

The victim narrowly escaped the alleged attack and "had to lean back to avoid his throat being cut," the petition reportedly said.

Ibrahim allegedly claimed to be a CIA agent and said he believed the victim was a hitman, causing him to attack the train passenger, the outlet reported.

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Authorities have added the alleged attack was caught on video by multiple witnesses at the station.

Ibrahim was subsequently taken into custody and held without bond, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

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An attorney assigned to represent Ibrahim was not identified within jail records.

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He is set to appear in court again on March 27, jail records show.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.