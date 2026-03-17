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Chicago

Man claiming CIA ties allegedly tries to slit commuter’s throat in unprovoked train attack

Zakir Ibrahim allegedly claimed victim was hitman during incident at Chicago's Union Station that was caught on video

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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An Illinois man is behind bars after authorities say he attempted to slash a commuter’s throat while claiming he was a CIA agent. 

Zakir Ibrahim, 25, is charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in Chicago on Tuesday, March 3, according to CWB Chicago. 

Authorities allege Ibrahim approached an Amtrak passenger at the city’s Union Station and held a knife to the victim’s nose before slashing at his throat, the outlet reported.

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Zakir Ibrahim's mugshot

Zakir Ibrahim, 25, is charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, according to CWB Chicago. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

In a detention filing obtained by the outlet, prosecutors said Ibrahim held a knife to the victim’s face, took a step back and began trying to slash the victim’s throat, "only narrowly missing the victim’s throat by less than an inch."

The victim narrowly escaped the alleged attack and "had to lean back to avoid his throat being cut," the petition reportedly said. 

Ibrahim allegedly claimed to be a CIA agent and said he believed the victim was a hitman, causing him to attack the train passenger, the outlet reported. 

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Union Station in Chicago, Illinois

Authorities reportedly alleged Zakir Ibrahim approached an Amtrak passenger at the city’s Union Station and held a knife to the victim’s nose before slashing at his throat. (iStock)

Authorities have added the alleged attack was caught on video by multiple witnesses at the station.

Ibrahim was subsequently taken into custody and held without bond, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

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Union Station in Chicago, Illinois

Zakir Ibrahim allegedly claimed to be a CIA agent and said he believed the victim was a hitman, causing him to attack the train passenger, according to reports.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

An attorney assigned to represent Ibrahim was not identified within jail records.

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He is set to appear in court again on March 27, jail records show. 

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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