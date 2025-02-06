Over a dozen Venezuelan criminal illegal migrants sent to Guantanamo Bay: 'Highly dangerous' people

More than a dozen Venezuelan criminal illegal migrants are on their way to the U.S.' most secure prison — the Guantánamo Bay Detention Camp (GITMO) in Cuba — some of whom are members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources.

TdA is an international criminal group that has been terrorizing U.S. communities from New York to Colorado. As one of his first actions, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Jan. 20 instructing the State Department and other government agencies to move to designate TdA as a "foreign terrorist organization."

Fox News learned that along with TdA gang members, the 13 Venezuelans being flown to GITMO include a murder suspect and a man who claims to have escaped from a Venezuelan prison.

The men are expected to be held at the detention center that is being expanded to house tens of thousands of criminal immigrants.

The DHS said the immigrants on the plane on Thursday are "highly dangerous" people who were in the U.S. illegally.

Along with a murder suspect and a prison escapee, the others in the group being taken to GITMO include those accused of robbery, intent to commit homicide, weapons trafficking, robbery and assault.

Earlier on Thursday, 10 high-threat migrants arrived at Guantánamo Bay, the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed.

The DOD said migrant criminals are being housed in vacant detention facilities. The DOD said that is only a temporary arrangement being made to "ensure the safe and secure detention of these individuals until they can be transported to their country of origin or other appropriate destination."

The DHS has clarified that the Guantánamo Bay prison will only be used to house "the worst of the worst" criminals."

Late last month, Trump announced that he instructed the DOD to prepare Guantánamo Bay to house 30,000 "criminal illegal aliens."

He said there are 30,000 beds at Guantánamo Bay to house the detainees who pose a threat to the American public, adding that putting them there will ensure they do not come back to the U.S.