Trump does not win Nobel Peace Prize despite Israel-Hamas deal and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Trump does not win Nobel Peace Prize despite Israel-Hamas deal

2. Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect as part of Trump-brokered deal to free hostages

3. New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted on federal criminal charges

MAJOR HEADLINES

ALARM BELLS – Top insurance company's deep ties to communist China exposed in blistering ad.

TRAVEL ALERT – Shutdown staffing shortages hitting air traffic operations nationwide.

VETTING CONCERNS – Virginia governor's debate heats up as Winsome Earle-Sears, Spanberger clash.

BABY BATTLE – 'Friends' star reveals painful truth behind childless rumors after decades of silence.

VETTING CONCERNS – Firm tied to illegal alien superintendent placed hundreds of school leaders nationwide.

POLITICS

POLAR PANIC – US turns to Finland to close Arctic 'icebreaker gap' as Russia, China expand polar presence.

ACTION ON THE HILL – Senate advances $925B defense bill as federal workers go unpaid in shutdown.

'KILLING ME' – Third video surfaces showing Democrat Katie Porter frustrated with staff.

MEDIA

SOUR NOTE – Zach Bryan faces country music backlash over song targeting Trump's ICE operations.

OUT OF LINE – Conservative PAC gathers over 100 reports of teachers celebrating Charlie Kirk's death.

FANTASY FACTS – Harris insists Trump 'does not have a mandate' despite his decisive 2024 victory.

UNLIKELY ALLIES – GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene receives rare praise from liberal media.

OPINION

KIRON SKINNER – Trump's grand peace strategy is bearing fruit, in Middle East and around the world.

MACY PETTY – High-ranking Democrats admit to knowingly abandoning women.



IN OTHER NEWS

TAX TWEAKS – IRS reveals 2026 adjustments with changes from 'Big, Beautiful Bill.'

FIZZ-ASTER – Your favorite 'zero sugar' beverage might be damaging your liver.

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What did Rubio whisper to Trump? Who got a curse-fueled tirade from Katie Porter?

ETERNAL GLIMPSE – Researchers digitally unveil faces of ancient mummies hidden for centuries.

RIGHT RESPONSE – Pastor goes viral for helping harried pizza delivery driver.

WATCH

SCOTT BESSENT – These nations are fueling Russia's war machine.

RON DESANTIS – Public safety is primal for people.

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into the Trump admin's ambitious push for Middle East peace and the lasting change it could bring to Gaza.

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













