Trump does not win Nobel Peace Prize despite Israel-Hamas deal and more top headlines

TOP 3
1. Trump does not win Nobel Peace Prize despite Israel-Hamas deal
2. Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect as part of Trump-brokered deal to free hostages
3. New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted on federal criminal charges
MAJOR HEADLINES
ALARM BELLS – Top insurance company's deep ties to communist China exposed in blistering ad. Continue reading …
TRAVEL ALERT – Shutdown staffing shortages hitting air traffic operations nationwide. Continue reading …
VETTING CONCERNS – Virginia governor's debate heats up as Winsome Earle-Sears, Spanberger clash. Continue reading …
BABY BATTLE – 'Friends' star reveals painful truth behind childless rumors after decades of silence. Continue reading …
VETTING CONCERNS – Firm tied to illegal alien superintendent placed hundreds of school leaders nationwide. Continue reading …
POLITICS
POLAR PANIC – US turns to Finland to close Arctic ‘icebreaker gap’ as Russia, China expand polar presence. Continue reading …
ACTION ON THE HILL – Senate advances $925B defense bill as federal workers go unpaid in shutdown. Continue reading …
‘KILLING ME’ – Third video surfaces showing Democrat Katie Porter frustrated with staff. Continue reading …
MEDIA
SOUR NOTE – Zach Bryan faces country music backlash over song targeting Trump's ICE operations. Continue reading …
OUT OF LINE – Conservative PAC gathers over 100 reports of teachers celebrating Charlie Kirk's death. Continue reading …
FANTASY FACTS – Harris insists Trump 'does not have a mandate' despite his decisive 2024 victory. Continue reading …
UNLIKELY ALLIES – GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene receives rare praise from liberal media. Continue reading …
OPINION
KIRON SKINNER – Trump’s grand peace strategy is bearing fruit, in Middle East and around the world. Continue reading …
MACY PETTY – High-ranking Democrats admit to knowingly abandoning women. Continue reading …
IN OTHER NEWS
TAX TWEAKS – IRS reveals 2026 adjustments with changes from ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.’ Continue reading …
FIZZ-ASTER – Your favorite 'zero sugar' beverage might be damaging your liver. Continue reading …
DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What did Rubio whisper to Trump? Who got a curse-fueled tirade from Katie Porter? Take the quiz here …
ETERNAL GLIMPSE – Researchers digitally unveil faces of ancient mummies hidden for centuries. Continue reading …
RIGHT RESPONSE – Pastor goes viral for helping harried pizza delivery driver. See video …
WATCH
SCOTT BESSENT – These nations are fueling Russia's war machine. See video …
RON DESANTIS – Public safety is primal for people. See video …
LISTEN
Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into the Trump admin’s ambitious push for Middle East peace and the lasting change it could bring to Gaza. Check it out ...
FOX WEATHER
What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
