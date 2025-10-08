Zach Bryan faces country music backlash over 'Bad News' song targeting Trump's ICE operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Zach Bryan's new song about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is sparking backlash across Nashville.

Bryan previewed his new song, "Bad News," on Instagram this week, featuring lyrics that were a not-so-subtle dig against the actions of ICE under President Donald Trump.

"My friends are all degenerates, but they’re all I got, the generational story of dropping the plot," the lyrics read. "I heard the cops came, Cocky motherf------, ain’t they?" and, "And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone, Kids are all scared and all alone."

Some fellow country artists said they could do without Bryan's new, politically charged single. Singer Buddy Brown began by taking jabs at Bryan's past arrest and making parallels to country artists like The Chicks, formerly The Dixie Chicks, who paid the price for getting political after they publicly criticized President George W. Bush ahead of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

"He’s getting harder for any true country fan to defend," country singer Buddy Brown told Fox News Digital of Bryan. "First time I heard of him, he was getting arrested and mad because he was telling the cops how famous he is. Next, you see him, jumping a fence to fight Gavin Adcock at a concert… he reminds me of a middle school desk, inked up and unstable. Now he’s bashing President Trump and ICE, the only thing I can think is he must be trying really hard for that Bud Light sponsorship!"

"Just ask the Dixie Chicks how this behavior played out for them," he continued.

While some social media users praised Bryan for showing "courage" with his new single, other critics called the controversy his "Bud Light moment." The beer company used transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as the face of one of its campaigns in April 2023, which led to consumer backlash and a drop in sales.

"God Bless the USA" singer Lee Greenwood responded to Bryan's new song by reflecting on how his own famous single sought to unite, not divide. The song, released in 1984, experienced a new surge in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, and it is now considered a patriotic American staple.

"Since my song ‘God Bless The USA' was released in 1984, I have realized how the message of a song can influence people," Greenwood told Fox News Digital. "'God Bless The USA' was intended to celebrate America. The song has become something for all Americans. It helped show support to our troops in Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. It helped unite the country after the 9/11 attacks. It has been recorded by Beyoncé and Dolly Parton, among others."

"I have never thought of using music to divide Americans, yet, the opposite — to bring them together," he continued. "My song has been used by every President since Ronald Reagan, including Democrats and Republicans. I was a Presidential appointee under President Bush (43), President Obama, President Trump, President Biden, and now, again, under President Trump. I support our law enforcement, first responders, military and the Trump administration."

Country artist John Rich reacted to Bryan's song in posts on X, first lamenting that, "Nashville is full of guys like this." He also asked, "Who's ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour? Prob a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one," before wondering if Bryan was trying to tap into a lesser-known wing of the country music fan base.

"Zach Bryan has every right to record a song bashing law enforcement, and fans have every right to keep supporting his career, or not," Rich later posted. "Capitalism isn't cancellation. Who knows, maybe there's a large ‘anti law enforcement’ wing of the country music fan base. We'll soon find out."

Following the backlash, Bryan released a statement defending his song and his own patriotic ideals.

"This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media," Bryan said, in part. "This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back."

Brown told Fox News Digital that, at their core, country music fans love America.

"Country music fans are very patriotic, and they respond to True GRIT, not temper tantrums," he said. "I’ll stick with George Strait."

