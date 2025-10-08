Faces of ancient mummies, hidden for centuries, finally revealed through digital reconstructions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Researchers recently unveiled the faces of ancient Colombians who lived hundreds of years ago.

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) in the United Kingdom announced in an August press release that specialists in its Face Lab were able to digitally extract face masks from corpses found in the Cordillera Oriental region of eastern Colombia.

The results were presented in August at the XI World Congress on Mummy Studies in Cuzco, Peru.

SHOPPERS AT POPULAR MARKETPLACE WALKED OVER 'VILE' DUNGEON AS ARCHAEOLOGISTS CITE 'REMARKABLE' FINDS

Researchers analyzed four corpses that are held in the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History's (ICANH) collection.

The corpses spanned several centuries of Colombian history, from the 13th to the 18th centuries, the release noted.

The earliest individual dates to around 1216, while the "newest" mummy is believed to have died around 1797.

The masks were made directly on the decedents' skulls, covering their jaw and face.

TREASURES IN ITALY, INCLUDING 2,300-YEAR-OLD TOMB, UNEARTHED DURING SEWER INSTALLATION

Using volumetric CT reconstructions, X-ray diffraction and DNA analysis — among other methods — the team digitally removed funerary masks from the corpses and reconstructed their faces.

Photos show the four reconstructed faces and corresponding skull scans, revealing what the men may have looked like during their time on Earth.

Ancient Colombians crafted intricate funerary masks that were very realistic, according to LJMU.

"They crafted masks for their dead with such precision that the mummified bodies appear to be alive," the university said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Masks were made of clay, waxes and resins but often contain gold or other decorative material, telling an untold story of the culture and technology of Eastern Colombia between the 13th and 17th centuries."

Researcher Jessica Liu told Fox News Digital the most surprising aspect of the project was the different shapes of the heads.

"The four heads were quite different in sizes, and their crania were quite different in shape," she said.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

"After the conference in Cuzco, we donated the 3D replicas to ICANH [and] they were very pleased with the results," added Liu.

Researcher Felipe Cárdenas-Arroyo of the Academia Colombiana de Historia said the masks were crafted using "extraordinary workmanship."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[They are], so far, the only ones known to exist in Colombia," he observed.