Katie Porter's third controversial video in one week shows tense exchange with staff over studio lighting

A newly surfaced video shows California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter appearing frustrated with staff members over bright studio lighting, marking the third controversial video surrounding the former lawmaker to emerge in just a week.

The clip — which is reportedly from 2021 and has been circulating widely on social media — shows then-U.S. Rep. Porter, on a Zoom call complaining about harsh studio lighting before a television interview.

"Oh yes, this is why I didn't want to do — I need the lights off, the bright lights," Porter says to someone in the room. "I'm so sorry, but I am about to get on — Bernard, I need you to turn these off… These, that are killing me."

Turning back to the Zoom, she says, "Hang on one second, everybody!"

Someone can be heard speaking in the background, to which Porter responds, "Yes, yes we should have!"

Moments later, Porter’s tone becomes less light-hearted as the lights go out entirely.

"Okay, everybody, I’m… not that dark," she says.

Porter, appearing visibly agitated as she looks around the room, then turns off her computer's camera and microphone for about 20 seconds before she reappears in a different room.

"Okay, everybody. I'm sorry about that. I am in a TV studio, getting ready to go on Cuomo," Porter says in the video. "And so I had all those studio lights on me, and I couldn't see myself or see you guys."

The resurfaced clip comes as Porter faces heightened scrutiny following two other viral videos that surfaced earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Porter went viral after an interview clip showed her repeatedly lashing out at a reporter and attempting to end the conversation.

A second video, obtained by Politico and released Wednesday, showed Porter berating a staffer during a 2021 video call after the individual accidentally walked into her shot.

In the clip, Porter is seen speaking with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about energy and climate issues. At one point, a staffer walks into the frame, prompting Porter to snap and yell, "Get out of my f---ing shot!"

Katie Porter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

