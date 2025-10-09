Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Katie Porter's third controversial video in one week shows tense exchange with staff over studio lighting

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate complained lights were 'killing me' during Zoom call

Sophia Compton
Katie Porter demands staff fix lighting in newly resurfaced video Video

Katie Porter demands staff fix lighting in newly resurfaced video

A viral video shows California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter appearing frustrated with staff over bright studio lights in 2021. (Credit: X/@TorunnSinclair)

A newly surfaced video shows California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter appearing frustrated with staff members over bright studio lighting, marking the third controversial video surrounding the former lawmaker to emerge in just a week.

The clip — which is reportedly from 2021 and has been circulating widely on social media — shows then-U.S. Rep. Porter, on a Zoom call complaining about harsh studio lighting before a television interview.

"Oh yes, this is why I didn't want to do — I need the lights off, the bright lights," Porter says to someone in the room. "I'm so sorry, but I am about to get on — Bernard, I need you to turn these off… These, that are killing me."

Turning back to the Zoom, she says, "Hang on one second, everybody!"

KATIE PORTER CAUGHT ON VIDEO SCREAMING 'GET OUT OF MY F-----G SHOT!' AT STAFFER DURING 2021 CALL

Katie Porter on a Zoom call with bright lights overhead.

A newly surfaced video shows California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter appearing frustrated with staff members over bright studio lighting, marking the third controversial video surrounding the former lawmaker to emerge in just a week. (X/@TorunnSinclair)

Someone can be heard speaking in the background, to which Porter responds, "Yes, yes we should have!" 

Moments later, Porter’s tone becomes less light-hearted as the lights go out entirely.

KATIE PORTER INTERVIEW GOES VIRAL AS JOURNALISTS MARVEL AT DEMOCRAT'S MELTDOWN

"Okay, everybody, I’m… not that dark," she says.

Porter, appearing visibly agitated as she looks around the room, then turns off her computer's camera and microphone for about 20 seconds before she reappears in a different room.

Katie Porter giving speech

Then-Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks at the "Just Majority" Supreme Court press conference on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Just Majority)

"Okay, everybody. I'm sorry about that. I am in a TV studio, getting ready to go on Cuomo," Porter says in the video. "And so I had all those studio lights on me, and I couldn't see myself or see you guys."

The resurfaced clip comes as Porter faces heightened scrutiny following two other viral videos that surfaced earlier this week.

CNN PANEL SHREDS HARRIS' COLBERT INTERVIEW FOR HER LACK OF SOLUTIONS AFTER 'SIX MONTHS TO FIGURE IT OUT'

On Tuesday, Porter went viral after an interview clip showed her repeatedly lashing out at a reporter and attempting to end the conversation. 

Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly lashing out at reporter Video

A second video, obtained by Politico and released Wednesday, showed Porter berating a staffer during a 2021 video call after the individual accidentally walked into her shot.

In the clip, Porter is seen speaking with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about energy and climate issues. At one point, a staffer walks into the frame, prompting Porter to snap and yell, "Get out of my f---ing shot!"

Katie Porter rips into staffer with profanity-laced rant Video

Katie Porter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

