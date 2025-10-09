Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene earns rare praise from 'The View,' CNN host for shutdown stance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and the liberal media are mutual antagonists, but on Thursday, she earned praise from two unexpected places: CNN and "The View."

"She seems to be the only one responding to her constituents, because her constituents are saying, ‘excuse me, we are being affected by what’s happening here,’ and, you know, she’s in not a rich district. She’s in a poor district, and her people said, this is affecting us. Either you get us some help, or we’re going to put you out," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Thursday. "She is the voice of reason here, what the hell is going on?"

The co-hosts discussed Greene urging Republicans and Democrats to set politics aside and re-open the government, taking the side of the Democrats regarding the Obamacare subsidies that the liberal lawmakers are trying to extend.

Co-host Joy Behar also said, "I'll take it."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said it was a "dark day" when Greene is a voice of reason.

"Get back to work. Hash this out over health care. I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene. These are Republicans and Democrats that need these subsidies," she said.

Greene explained her stance in a post on social media.

"I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district. No I’m not towing [sic] the party line on this, or playing loyalty games. I’m a Republican and won’t vote for illegals to have any tax payer funded healthcare or benefits," she wrote. "WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE ABSOLUTELY INSANE COST OF INSURANCE FOR AMERICANS."

The co-hosts invited Greene to come on the show during the conversation.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer also offered praise to Greene during an interview with the GOP lawmaker on Thursday. Greene's in-studio appearance was noteworthy as the firebrand Republican has often been a harsh critic of CNN.

Greene told CNN that a shutdown was not going to help Republicans.

"I don‘t think it‘s good advice that a government shutdown is going to help Republicans in the midterms. I don‘t agree with that. I also don‘t think it‘s good advice that Republicans ignoring the health insurance crisis is going to be good for midterms. I actually think that will be very bad for midterms. And I think that just not saying focus on America First policies is detrimental as well," Greene said.

The GOP lawmaker also pointed to her own experience with her adult children and said that generation was very "hopeless" about its future.

Greene also talked about the Jeffrey Epstein documents and said she didn't understand why it had not come out.

"This involves women who were raped, women at 14 years old who were raped. And they say there‘s more people involved. I don‘t know how anyone in their good conscience can be against letting that information come out. So I want to help on any front that I can," Greene said.

"You‘re a courageous politician, but more important, a loving mother," Blitzer told Greene at the end of the conversation.