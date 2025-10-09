Kamala Harris claims Trump doesn't have a 'mandate' after 2024 election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated during her Wednesday stop in Atlanta that President Donald Trump "does not have a mandate," despite his decisive 2024 victory.

Harris' comments come as part of her effort to reframe the narrative surrounding the 2024 election during her nationwide tour for her new campaign memoir, "107 Days."

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), Harris set the tone for her 90-minute conversation from the moment she stepped on stage, stating, "He does not have a mandate."

The former vice president also argued that Trump's supporters have been deceived by the president following his election win, saying he has failed to fulfill the promises he ran on.

"I do believe that there are a significant number of people that voted for Donald Trump because they believed him when he said he was going to bring down prices," she said. "And he lied. Today, the cost of groceries is higher, unemployment is higher, inflation is higher. He made them a promise he has not kept."

Harris has been on a public event blitz since the release of "107 Days" in September, kicking off her book tour in New York City before making stops nationwide to promote the new political memoir that walks readers from former President Joe Biden's attempted 2024 run through her picking up the mantle in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump at the ballot box.

Two talking points that Harris has repeated during her ongoing book tour are that the most recent presidential election was the "closest" of this century, and that Trump doesn't have a "mandate."

"Here’s the other thing that is quite unprecedented — and, it was the tightest, closest presidential election in the 21st century. He does not have a mandate! That is not a mandate! That is not a mandate!" she claimed during a stop in Houston on Saturday.

Harris lost both the Electoral College and popular vote to Trump during the 2024 election in a defeat that also included each of the seven battleground states voting in favor of Trump. Harris ended the campaign with 75,019,617 total votes to Trump's 77,304,184 votes, and 226 electoral votes to Trump's 312.

The data, however, has not stopped Harris from repeatedly claiming it was the "closest" election in the 21st century.

"By the way, what is also historic about that, in many ways — it was the closest election for president of the United States in the 21st century," she said in September during a stop at her alma mater, Howard University.

"Period. Period," she added.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.