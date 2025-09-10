Trump blasts Democrats as Charlotte mayor wins primary following deadly train attack and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump blasts Democrats as Charlotte mayor wins primary

2. Hellfire missile bounces off mysterious orb in UAP footage

3. Grieving Illinois father blames sanctuary policies as ICE issues crackdown

MAJOR HEADLINES

JUDICIAL CHECKPOINT – Judge issues ruling on Fed governor Lisa Cook amid Trump’s bid to oust her. Continue reading …

MOB SCENE – Federal agents forced to retreat on slashed tires after immigration raid confrontation. Continue reading …

BALLOT BOX TEST – Democrat wins special congressional election where Trump loomed large. Continue reading …

SHEEN COMES CLEAN – Charlie Sheen reveals how his massive drug habit alarmed the drug cartel supplying him. Continue reading …

DISCIPLINED – Eagles defender Jalen Carter learns fate after costly mistake in season opener. Continue reading …

POLITICS

DEAL ON THE HORIZON – Modi and Trump signal mutual optimism for US-India trade negotiations moving ahead together. Continue reading …

‘MALICIOUS’ – Newsom says Trump has ‘relentless, unhinged’ obsession with California during State of the State address. Continue reading …

SAFETY GAPS – Hawley pushes legal action against Meta after whistleblowers detail child abuse in VR. Continue reading …

'PROVEN LEADERSHIP' – Cuomo makes major campaign move amid Mamdani battle in sprint to Election Day. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CLOWN POLITICS – Liberal comedian has had enough of Newsom's Trump-like Twitter antics. Continue reading …

WOKE SKYWALKER – Mark Hamill says he's 'really ashamed' America elected Trump twice, the second time is 'on us'. Continue reading …

'WANT TO BE CLEAR' – Crockett blasted for saying the point of law enforcement 'isn't to prevent crime'. Continue reading …

'REALLY BAD' – Justice Sotomayor warns 'The View' about 'the price we pay' for overturning Roe v Wade. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN RAND PAUL – The GOP once knew how to fix the deficit — now they’re losing the battle. Continue reading …

SEN STEVE DAINES, SEN ANGUS KING – America's national parks are at a crossroads. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NARCOTICS BLITZ – Military sinks alleged smuggler boat in fiery takedown during Pacific Viper mission. Continue reading …

GRIDIRON GRUDGE – Mike Vrabel disputes Bill Belichick's claim he's unwelcome at Patriots facility: 'He's been back'. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on autumn amusements and federal firsts. Take the quiz here …

CELEBRITY CURVEBALL – Morgan Wallen accidentally hits baseball legend's wife with bat during concert entrance. Continue reading …

FROM VET TO VINEYARD – U.S. Navy veteran shares his path from military to winemaking. See video …

WATCH

ELLIE COHANIM – Trump 'not thrilled' about Israeli strike on Qatar as Middle East on high alert. See video …

ALEX CLARK – The Left is 'hellbent' on letting American cities burn to the ground. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

