Morgan Wallen accidentally hits baseball legend's wife with bat during concert entrance

Morgan Wallen threw a curveball during his ritual pre-concert walkout over the weekend in Canada.

The "Last Night" singer is known for his surprise, star-studded entrances into arenas before a show, and he walked out with Toronto Blue Jays legend José Bautista for the second night of his "I'm The Problem" tour stop in Ontario.

While walking alongside the former professional baseball player, Wallen, 30, took a bat from the slugger and attempted to mimic Bautista's iconic bat flip.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer walked backstage wearing blue jeans with a red and white polo shirt and cowboy boots. Bautista sported a classic Blue Jays jersey and a black hat while carrying a bat in one hand.

The Dominican athlete earned the nickname Joey Bats for his impressive reputation at the plate.

During Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series, Bautista ceremoniously chucked his bat in the air after hitting a three-run home run to send the Jays to the next round.

At Rogers Centre, crowds erupted while watching on screens as Bautista handed Wallen his bat before the "Chasing You" singer took a practice swing and threw the bat to the side.

Behind-the-scenes, though, the stunt went awry when Wallen accidentally hit Bautista's wife Neisha. In a video later shared to Neisha's Instagram account, she could be heard screaming before someone asked if she was OK.

"Yeah, yeah, I'm good," Neisha could be heard saying in the background.

Wallen's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Thought You Should Know" musician has featured famous friends on his routine walkout to his concerts, including Barry Bonds, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Roger Clemens and Drake.

Wallen had a passion for baseball prior to embarking on his singing career. He was a pitcher at Gibbs High School in Tennessee, which boasts famous graduates who include Kenny Chesney , Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne and country singer Ashley Monroe.

His sports career ended his senior year, though, when he injured his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and set his sights on music.

Through his Morgan Wallen Foundation, Wallen donated $500,000 toward Parkwood Community Club for the revitalization of the historic Black baseball and softball complex in north Nashville in 2023.

Wallen joined forces with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association Youth Development Foundation, who donated an additional $500,000, for a total $1 million invested into the project.

"I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation to support youth in two areas — sports and music," Wallen said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "When I heard about Parkwood, right here in Nashville, I knew I wanted to help."