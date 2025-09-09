Mark Hamill says he's 'really ashamed' America elected Trump twice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill said Monday he was "really ashamed" that Americans elected President Donald Trump to a second term, adding the new administration is "on us."

"It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got re-elected, that’s on us," Hamill said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "That’s [what] I’m really ashamed of — because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others."

Hamill said he was proven wrong in believing there were more decent and honest Americans than there were "others" after Trump's second win, adding he now feels "in the minority" in his own country.

JOHN RICH SAYS HOLLYWOOD’S PRAISE OF TRUMP PROVES ‘WOKE MONSTER’ IS FADING AS WOODY ALLEN APPLAUDS PRESIDENT

As noted by The Wrap, this was not the first time Hamill expressed frustration over Trump’s second election victory and what it reflected about the nation.

On Nov. 6, 2024, as Trump's victory became apparent, Hamill posted on X, "They say we get the leaders we deserve. Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in."

More recently, the "Star Wars" actor revealed to The Times of London last month that he considered leaving the U.S. following Trump's re-election.

During the interview, Hamill was candid about the struggles he endured after Trump won the election. He was an outspoken supporter of then-President Joe Biden and later backed former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 bid when Biden was forced to drop his re-election campaign.

HARRISON FORD LAMENTS 'RICH GET RICHER AND POOR GET POORER' IN CRITIQUE OF TRUMP PRESIDENCY

"I still believe there are more honest, decent people than there are the MAGA crowd," Hamill said. "If I didn’t, I’d move back to England."

The actor noted he considered moving elsewhere in the English-speaking world, as other famous liberal actors have done.

The Times noted that "when Trump was re-elected, [Hamill] gave his wife a choice: London or Ireland."

'MONTY PYTHON' COMEDIAN SAYS TRUMP EMBOLDENED PEOPLE TO LAUGH AGAIN AFTER WOKE ACTIVISTS RUINED COMEDY

"She’s very clever," Hamill said, recalling the conversation. "She didn’t respond right away, but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a b----, I thought. I’m not leaving."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Hamill considering leaving the U.S., and a spokeswoman blasted the actor.

"Since Mark has decided to stay in the United States, he will get to enjoy the many wins President Trump is securing for the American people — and really, who can blame him for second-guessing a plan to move to the same place as Rosie O’Donnell," a White House spokeswoman said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.