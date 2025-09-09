Liberal comedian has had enough of Newsom's Trump-like Twitter antics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal comedian Michael Ian Black had harsh words for Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., on Sunday for his trolling social media campaign against President Donald Trump.

Newsom launched a media blitz, with his social media presence mimicking Trump's style. These moves are seen by some as a signal that Newsom plans to run for president in 2028.

While some have praised Newsom for his social media offensive, as a spot of levity at a time the Democratic Party lacks a unified mission or leader, others argued it is unhelpful.

"I hate this. I know I’m in the minority on this. I hate that he’s doing this. Because I hate that we’re reducing our politicians to cartoon characters," Black said on his CNN show, "Have I Got News For You US." "I don’t give a sh-- how well you control online. Do your f---ing job. That’s what I care about."

TRUMP-TROLLING GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM SUGGESTS 'COIN' IS COMING TO ONLINE STORE: 'TRUMP CORRUPTION COIN'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas defended Newsom as her "partner", arguing that while these antics may be "immature" and "ignorant," that is entirely the point.

"So yes, I think it is necessary because we are putting a good old mirror up in your face to make you understand that y’all been supporting a real ignorant fool this whole time," she said.

Comedian Dave Foley, famous for being in sketch comedy show "Kids in the Hall", sparked laughter on the panel when he quipped, "I think Michael’s antique desire for integrity is adorable."

BILL MAHER PRAISES NEWSOM FOR 'TROLLING' TRUMP ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘VERY FUNNY’

Black praised Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D., as a stark contrast to Newsom.

"The governor of Illinois is out there, making the exact same points, but doing it in a way that is mature, intelligent, rational, reasonable, and doesn’t come across like he’s just a needy little baby sucking at the teat of public attention, which I think is what Gavin Newsom is doing," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Those people already vote Democrat," co-host Amber Ruffin responded. "We don’t need their votes. We need the idiot votes. Let’s get stupid. Let’s do stupid memes. Let’s have cartoons."

Newsom's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.