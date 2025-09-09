Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Liberal comedian has had enough of Newsom's Trump-like Twitter antics

Progressive voices clashed over California governor's social media strategy during panel discussion

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Liberal comedian slams Newsom as 'needly little baby' using trolling campaign to get attention Video

Liberal comedian slams Newsom as 'needly little baby' using trolling campaign to get attention

Comedian Michael Ian Black praised Gov. JB Pritzker as a stark contrast to Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing that the Illinois governor can make Democratic Party points without relying on trolling tactics.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal comedian Michael Ian Black had harsh words for Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., on Sunday for his trolling social media campaign against President Donald Trump.

Newsom launched a media blitz, with his social media presence mimicking Trump's style. These moves are seen by some as a signal that Newsom plans to run for president in 2028. 

While some have praised Newsom for his social media offensive, as a spot of levity at a time the Democratic Party lacks a unified mission or leader, others argued it is unhelpful.

"I hate this. I know I’m in the minority on this. I hate that he’s doing this. Because I hate that we’re reducing our politicians to cartoon characters," Black said on his CNN show, "Have I Got News For You US." "I don’t give a sh-- how well you control online. Do your f---ing job. That’s what I care about."

TRUMP-TROLLING GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM SUGGESTS 'COIN' IS COMING TO ONLINE STORE: 'TRUMP CORRUPTION COIN'

Michael Ian Black speaks

Liberal comedian Michael Ian Black complained that Newsom, unlike other Democratic Party leaders, is failing to show maturity. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas defended Newsom as her "partner", arguing that while these antics may be "immature" and "ignorant," that is entirely the point.

"So yes, I think it is necessary because we are putting a good old mirror up in your face to make you understand that y’all been supporting a real ignorant fool this whole time," she said. 

Comedian Dave Foley, famous for being in sketch comedy show "Kids in the Hall", sparked laughter on the panel when he quipped, "I think Michael’s antique desire for integrity is adorable."

BILL MAHER PRAISES NEWSOM FOR 'TROLLING' TRUMP ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘VERY FUNNY’

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump composite photo

Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a troll campaign mocking President Donald Trump's style, one both praised and condemned by fellow Democrats. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Black praised Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D., as a stark contrast to Newsom.

"The governor of Illinois is out there, making the exact same points, but doing it in a way that is mature, intelligent, rational, reasonable, and doesn’t come across like he’s just a needy little baby sucking at the teat of public attention, which I think is what Gavin Newsom is doing," he said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Gavin Newsom

Many suspect that Newsom's social media campaign is a sign he plans to run in the 2028 presidential election. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

"Those people already vote Democrat," co-host Amber Ruffin responded. "We don’t need their votes. We need the idiot votes. Let’s get stupid. Let’s do stupid memes. Let’s have cartoons."

Newsom's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue