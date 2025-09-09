Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Sheen's excessive drug habit was so extreme even cartels refused to keep up with demand

The 'Major League' actor revealed the cartels thought he was dealing without permission due to his massive consumption

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Charlie Sheen talks getting sober: I had to do it for myself and my family Video

Charlie Sheen talks getting sober: I had to do it for myself and my family

American actor Charlie Sheen reflects on his path toward sobriety and life in the spotlight on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Charlie Sheen talked about his years of drug addiction on Tuesday night, saying he was doing so many drugs at one point that he was "cut off" by the cartel supplying him. 

"The amount that they were selling to [his drug dealer] Marco [Abeyta] … the amount that he kept requesting from them at the frequency that he was asking for … they had never transferred that to someone who wasn’t dealing," Sheen explained to Jesse Watters in an interview on "Primetime." 

Sheen added that the cartel believed he was "blowing through this stuff so freaking fast, he’s dealing without our permission."

He added that to be allowed by the cartel to deal, "You’ve got to get permission from the shot callers." 

CHARLIE SHEEN OPENS UP ABOUT SEXUAL ENCOUNTERS WITH MEN FOR THE FIRST TIME

Charlie Sheen talking

Charlie Sheen talked about his years of drug addiction on Tuesday night, saying he was doing so many drugs at one point that he was "cut off" by the cartel supplying him.  (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

He also discussed getting sent to rehab by CBS when he was starring on the sitcom "Two and a Half Men." 

"They sent the jet hoping I would get on it and get the rehab," he told Watters. "That's when I told [former CBS CEO and chairman], Les Moonves, ‘I appreciate this. You have my word, I’m going to shut it down, but I’m going to do it here at home.'"

Charlie Sheen reveals his life beyond the spotlight, warm interactions with celebrities Video

He said it was the first time the jet had been offered to anyone in the eight years he was on the show. 

"There was no bigger party to attend. There was no higher high left. And I just felt like I’d been letting people down for too long and myself included in that, and it just lost its luster. It lost its effect. It lost its seat at the table."

— Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men

Charlie Sheen with Jon Cryer on "Two and a Half Men." (Greg Gayne/CBS via Getty Images)

CHARLIE SHEEN FELT ‘RELIEF’ WHEN DIAGNOSED WITH HIV AFTER YEARS OF WILD, DRUG-FUELED CRAZINESS 

He was then fired from the show and replaced by Ashton Kutcher in 2011. 

Charlie Sheen smiling

Sheen said he’s almost eight years sober now.  (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Sheen said he’s almost eight years sober now. 

"It stopped working," he said of why he decided to stop doing drugs. "I had to get to a place I had to make the decision, you know, and I had to do it for myself first, my children second, and then the rest of my family."

He added, "There was nothing left. There was no bigger party to attend. There was no higher high left. And I just felt like I’d been letting people down for too long and myself included in that, and it just lost its luster. It lost its effect. It lost its seat at the table."

The documentary "aka Charlie Sheen" premieres on Netflix on Wednesday and his memoir "The Book of Sheen" was released on Tuesday. 

