Charlie Sheen's excessive drug habit was so extreme even cartels refused to keep up with demand

Charlie Sheen talked about his years of drug addiction on Tuesday night, saying he was doing so many drugs at one point that he was "cut off" by the cartel supplying him.

"The amount that they were selling to [his drug dealer] Marco [Abeyta] … the amount that he kept requesting from them at the frequency that he was asking for … they had never transferred that to someone who wasn’t dealing," Sheen explained to Jesse Watters in an interview on "Primetime."

Sheen added that the cartel believed he was "blowing through this stuff so freaking fast, he’s dealing without our permission."

He added that to be allowed by the cartel to deal, "You’ve got to get permission from the shot callers."

He also discussed getting sent to rehab by CBS when he was starring on the sitcom "Two and a Half Men."

"They sent the jet hoping I would get on it and get the rehab," he told Watters. "That's when I told [former CBS CEO and chairman], Les Moonves, ‘I appreciate this. You have my word, I’m going to shut it down, but I’m going to do it here at home.'"

He said it was the first time the jet had been offered to anyone in the eight years he was on the show.

"There was no bigger party to attend. There was no higher high left. And I just felt like I’d been letting people down for too long and myself included in that, and it just lost its luster. It lost its effect. It lost its seat at the table." — Charlie Sheen

He was then fired from the show and replaced by Ashton Kutcher in 2011.

Sheen said he’s almost eight years sober now.

"It stopped working," he said of why he decided to stop doing drugs. "I had to get to a place I had to make the decision, you know, and I had to do it for myself first, my children second, and then the rest of my family."

He added, "There was nothing left. There was no bigger party to attend. There was no higher high left. And I just felt like I’d been letting people down for too long and myself included in that, and it just lost its luster. It lost its effect. It lost its seat at the table."

The documentary "aka Charlie Sheen" premieres on Netflix on Wednesday and his memoir "The Book of Sheen" was released on Tuesday.