Hellfire missile bounces off mysterious orb in stunning UAP footage shown to Congress

A House hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) stunned lawmakers when video evidence showed a U.S. drone firing a Hellfire missile at an orb off Yemen—only for the object to remain intact and keep moving, raising urgent questions about technology beyond known military capabilities.

At a House Oversight subcommittee meeting on UFO transparency and whistleblower protection, Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., unveiled the video.

The footage showed an MQ-9 drone tracking a UAP orb as another MQ-9 launched a Hellfire missile at it. The missile struck the orb, but instead of destroying it, the round appeared to "bounce right off."

"That’s a Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and [it] just bounced right off, and it kept going," journalist George Knapp said. "There are servers where there’s a whole bank of these kind of videos that Congress has not been allowed to see."

Lawmakers and witnesses stressed that no known U.S. technology could withstand a Hellfire strike.

"Are you aware of anything in the U.S. arsenal that can split a Hellfire missile like this…and do whatever blob thing it did, and then keep going?" Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., asked each witness.

Nuccetelli and Wiggins testified that no U.S. technology is capable of surviving such a strike.

Asked if the video frightened them, all three – Nuccetelli, Wiggins and U.S. Air Force Veteran Dylan Borland – answered "yes."

Beyond the Hellfire video, witnesses also shared their own UAP encounters.

Nuccetelli described the "Vandenberg Red Square," a 2003 incident at what is now Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. At the time, it was still an Air Force installation.

He recalled hearing chaos unfold over the radio. His friend screamed, "It’s coming right at us! It’s coming right for us!" Just moments later, he said he heard them say the object "shot off and was done."

Wiggins also recalled a "Tic Tac" encounter, noting the craft showed no "conventional propulsion signatures" as it left.

Though the origins remain unknown, lawmakers pressed for answers, demanding greater transparency on UAPs.

