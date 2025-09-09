Crockett blasted for saying the point of law enforcement 'isn't to prevent crime'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, sparked backlash on social media Monday after a video surfaced of her saying that local law enforcement’s role is only to solve crime, not prevent it.

A clip from Crockett’s appearance on the "Grounded" podcast — which premiered last Wednesday — went viral as critics seized on her remarks.

"I want to be clear that, like, law enforcement isn't to prevent crime. Law enforcement solves crime, OK? That is what they are supposed to do. They are supposed to solve crimes, not necessarily prevent them from happening per se," she said.

Crockett, one of the Democratic Party’s most outspoken figures, made the statement during a discussion of how law enforcement was utilized by the Trump administration to clean up crime in Washington, D.C.

"I think it has been terrible," Crockett said of Trump’s use of U.S. National Guard troops and various law enforcement agencies in the city.

"How is it that we have a government that is hostile towards its people? ‘Cause that’s what it is. Like, I mean, we are in the midst of a hostile government takeover, and it is our government that is like, bringing the hostility."

The lawmaker explained how the Guard, ICE and other law enforcement agencies aren’t trained for what Trump is using them for, and then made her point that local law enforcement’s job is not to prevent, but only to solve crime.

Journalist Nick Sortor shared the clip on X with a rebuke.

"WTF?! Jasmine Crockett: ‘Law enforcement isn't to PREVENT crime! Law enforcement solves crime, okay? That is what they are supposed to do.’ Just when I thought Democrats couldn't get any dumber, JASMINE CROCKETT opens her mouth again."

Scientist and author Matt Van Swol blasted Crockett, stating, "Truly one of the dumbest statements ever made by anyone on planet earth."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, Alexa Henning, commented, "Terrifying how stupid people get into higher office."

Law enforcement officer and consultant Deon Joseph responded to Crockett’s claim.

"Jasmine Crockett is wrong. It is our job to prevent crime. We just need more support. I didn’t sign up to just wait for people to be victimized," he wrote on X, in addition to sharing a video response.

Conservative account Libs of TikTok quoted Crockett in a post, and commented, "Ummm what????"

Rep. Crockett did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.