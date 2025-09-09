NFL fines Eagles’ Jalen Carter, no further suspension after spitting incident against Cowboys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Concerns that Jalen Carter could be sidelined for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs were quashed Tuesday, when multiple reports clarified the discipline Carter will face.

The NFL issued a $57,222 fine and will not impose an additional suspension. The league determined Carter's ejection in the opening seconds of last Thursday’s season opener "will serve as a one-game suspension."

"Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys," the NFL said in a statement obtained by the NFL Network.

"Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check."

Moments after kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys, officials ruled Carter ineligible for the remainder of the game after he was caught spitting at quarterback Dak Prescott during an argument.

Carter addressed his actions after the game. "It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again," Carter said. "I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. It won’t happen again. I made that promise."

Referee Shawn Smith explained the decision to eject Carter from the game at Lincoln Financial Field. "It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game," Smith told a pool reporter after the game. "It’s a non-football act."

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client does not intend to seek an appeal. "After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game," Rosenhaus said.

Prescott offered context on what led up to last week’s incident.

"(H)e was trolling, I guess you could say, trying to mess with Tyler Booker," Prescott said. "I was just looking at him. I was right here by the two linemen, and I guess I needed to spit, and I wasn't going to spit on my lineman and I just spit ahead. … And he goes, ‘Are you trying to spit on me?’"

The NFL stressed the importance of players displaying sportsmanship this season.

"League rules prohibiting unsportsmanlike conduct are of vital importance to everyone involved in the game. The NFL has been clear with players, clubs, and the NFLPA that it plans to place particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season," the statement from the league concluded.

The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 24-20 in a weather-delayed season opener. The Chiefs lost 27-21 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil last Friday.

