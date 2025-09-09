Cuomo taps veteran Democratic strategist as new campaign manager in final sprint to Election Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tapped veteran Democratic campaign strategist Greg Goldner to lead his New York City mayoral campaign in the upward battle expected through Election Day.

The last-ditch effort comes just eight weeks out from Election Day after The New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from Sept. 2-6 and released Tuesday morning revealed the former governor is trailing Zohran Mamdani by more than 20 points.

Cuomo has appointed Goldner as his new campaign manager. The Chicago-based operative has decades of experience leading Democratic campaigns for Rahm Emanuel, John Kerry, Vice President Al Gore, President Barack Obama and others.

"Greg is as experienced and strategic an operative as there is out there," said Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and Illinois congressman who served as Obama's chief of staff and was appointed U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden. "With decades of proven leadership experience, he’ll provide a steady, effective hand on the team."

Mamdani, who defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary, is leading the pack of mayoral hopefuls at 46% and far outpacing Cuomo, at just 24%, according to the poll.

However, the survey suggested an tight race in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo, with Mamdani picking up 48% of the vote compared to Cuomo's 44% if Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams were to drop out of the race.

Both Sliwa and Adams have committed to staying in the race through November, even as The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump's advisors are floating administration roles for both mayoral hopefuls if they drop out.

Cuomo and Adams are running as independent candidates ahead of November's election and have each pitched their campaigns as the alternative to Mamdani's socialist platform, which includes raising taxes on corporations and 1%, free buses, city-run grocery stores, free childcare and rent freezes.

"From massive infrastructure projects to enacting landmark legislation, Andrew Cuomo knows how to make government work for people. As Democrats, that has to be our first priority, and I’m proud to join his team to help make him the next Mayor of New York City," Goldner told Fox News Digital in a statement.

As Cuomo met with New York City business leaders on Tuesday morning to rally support against Mamdani, veteran Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher has also joined the Cuomo campaign.

Belcher is a longtime Democratic pollster and strategist who helped shape Obama's winning campaigns.

The Cuomo campaign confirmed to Fox News Digital that North Shore Strategies continues to run the campaign's field operations as it has since Cuomo launched his general election bid in July. Beacon Media is now spearheading media operations.